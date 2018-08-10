Newsletter Signup Register / Login
20 bodies found in 2 graves in western Mexican state

MEXICO CITY

Authorities in Jalisco say that 20 bodies have been found in two clandestine graves in separate locations in the cartel-plagued state in western Mexico.

Jalisco state attorney general Raul Sanchez Jimenez says 10 bodies were found in Tlajomulco and 10 were found in the Santa Elena de la Cruz neighborhood of Guadalajara. He says they are two separate cases.

Sanchez said in a news conference Thursday that on the night of Aug 5 local authorities reported a man had been shot near the Tlajomulco property and later died after seeking medical attention. Authorities identified him as the leader of the local cell of the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

Authorities began investigating the Guadalajara bodies last week and discovered the Tlajomulco ones on Tuesday and Wednesday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

