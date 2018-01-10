Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seven of Australia's 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2005, with only 2011 cooler than average, according to the Bureau of Meteorology Photo: AFP/File
world

2017 was Australia's 3rd hottest year on record

8 Comments
By Peter PARKS
SYDNEY

Australia sweltered through its third-hottest year on record in 2017 despite the lack of a warming El Nino weather phenomenon, official figures showed Wednesday.

Seven of the vast continent's 10 warmest years have occurred since 2005, with only 2011 cooler than average, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said in its annual climate statement.

"Despite the lack of an El Nino -- which is normally associated with our hottest years -- 2017 was still characterised by very warm temperatures," the weather bureau's climate monitoring chief Karl Braganza said in a statement.

"Both day- and night-time temperatures were warmer than average, particularly maximum temperatures, which were the second-warmest on record."

The data came ahead of the release of global mean temperatures by the World Meteorological Organisation, with BOM projecting that 2017 was one of the world's three warmest years on record -- and the hottest without an El Nino.

El Nino occurs when trade winds that circulate over waters in the tropical Pacific start to weaken and sea surface temperatures rise.

Australia's annual mean temperature has increased by approximately 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1910, with most of this warming occurring since 1950, the bureau added in its report.

Experts have also warned that climate change has pushed up land and sea temperatures, leading to more extremely hot days and severe fire seasons.

Last year, the national mean temperature was 0.95 degrees Celsius hotter than the 1961–1990 average. In 108 years of recorded temperatures, only 2013 and 2005 were warmer.

The eastern states of New South Wales and Queensland were the hardest hit, recording their hottest year ever in 2017.

Some regions also had their driest months on record, including Victoria state in June, and New South Wales and vital river system the Murray-Darling Basin in September.

But the last three months took a wetter turn, with above-average rainfall in many areas, Braganza added.

Meanwhile, oceans around Australia recorded temperatures "well above average" for the year.

Prolonged high sea surface temperatures linked to climate change saw significant coral bleaching on the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef during early 2017.

Australia is one of the world's worst per capita greenhouse gas polluters, due to its heavy use of coal-fired power.

8 Comments
solar panels.

solar panels.

And compulsory water tanks.

Goodlucktoyou: at this stage, raw steam turbines would be fine.

This Chinese hoax is getting way out of control.

This Chinese hoax is getting way out of control.

You really think that's true? Seems to me a lot of the early work on climate change was done in Europe & the U.S

Australia is one of the world's worst per capita greenhouse gas polluters, due to its heavy use of coal-fired power.

Had to start laughing at this comment China, and the USA are far heavier polluters Australia producers nothing in comparison. It takes more than just Coal fired power stations to cause pollution.

Andrew C - ....per capita it says.

Australia is one of the world's worst per capita greenhouse gas polluters, due to its heavy use of coal-fired power.

Had to start laughing at this comment

And yet true according to available data.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_carbon_dioxide_emissions_per_capita

Of course, given Australia's smaller population compared to the USA and China, the total amount of CO2 emitted is much smaller. I'm not sure whether the placing of the sentence in the article was intended to imply that local CO2 emissions have an effect on local weather. I've only read of total effects of CO2 on global climate.

