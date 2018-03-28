Decision to add citizenship question to U.S. census draws protest

The 2020 U.S. Census will include a question about citizenship status, a move that brought swift condemnation from Democrats, who said it would intimidate immigrants and discouraging them from responding.
The population count taken every 10 years is more than an academic exercise. It's required by the Constitution and used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House as well as how federal funds are distributed to local communities. It helps communities determine where to build everything from schools and grocery stores to hospitals.
A coalition of state attorneys general urged the department last month to not add such a question, saying it could lower participation among immigrants and cause a population undercount.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state will sue the Trump administration over its decision.
"We're prepared to do what we must to protect California from a deficient Census," he said. "Including a citizenship question on the 2020 census is not just a bad idea — it is illegal."
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday that adding such a question "will inject fear and distrust into vulnerable communities and cause traditionally undercounted communities to be even further under-represented, financially excluded and left behind."
The Commerce Department said in a press release Monday that citizenship data will help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voting rights. It said that between 1820 and 1950, almost every decennial census asked a question on citizenship in some form.
Census counts are taken by mail and by workers walking neighborhoods. The Census Bureau says that the 2010 census drew a massive response, with about 74 percent of the households mailing in forms and the remaining households counted by workers in neighborhoods.
SuperLib
Right. That's because it's not the census' job to enforce immigration laws. It will skew the numbers the census produces, which means policy that relies on it the will be as useless as the data itself.
In short, we will break the census to give Republicans a temporary feeling of superiority. The problem is that they will be fine with that and we all lose.
SuperLib
Forgot to add...
My guess is that the GOP and their supporters will turn it into another situation where we have to support their misguided solution or it means we support the problem. “If you don’t support the question on the census then you support illegal immigration.”
Republican politicians will be too afraid to speak out lest they find a knife in their backs during the primaries. They will be presented as soft on immigration and Pelosi’s name will get thrown around. That will keep them in line with the radicals.
CrazyJoe
Gerrymandering, voter suppression, voter intimidation, foreign subterfuge etc. and last year, the Trump regime even attempted to denaturalize citizens on technicalities until the Supreme Court laughed at them.
This is just another attempt to abolish our Democracy - reduce electoral votes and house seats from Blue States and thereby strengthening the Red State bigots who support "President for Life" Trump.
Everything Republicans are doing in this country is a push to accomplish minority rule by Republicans and their white base.
bass4funk
More nonsense scare tactics from the left. These people have No agenda, No solutions whatsoever on anything, they want people to hide in the shadows, they oppose voter ID, they support giving drivers licenses to illegals, they force our law enforcement NOT to cooperate with ICE (something I can never get my head around) the left is so far out of control, thank heavens we still have the 2nd amendment at the rate things are going...
That left us 8 years ago, we are trying to get it back and the fight continues....
No, sadly, no one told the Dems to forsake the working class or to have loyal Democrats vote for Trump in normally solid and reliable Blue States, that is on the Democrats and them alone, their out of control free for all entitlement polices are raping and tearing the country apart.
Hmmm....don't believe in polls too much, but that is not entirely quite true at least not in the deeply red central and southern parts of the US. The vegan coastal states think differently, we know.