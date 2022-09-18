Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shiite Muslim devotees gather in Iraq's central holy shrine city of Karbala to mark Arbaeen Photo: AFP
world

21 million Shiites mark Arbaeen in Iraq's Karbala

0 Comments
KARBALA, Iraq

Dressed in black, 21 million pilgrims from around the world massed in the Iraqi city of Karbala on Saturday for the Arbaeen commemoration, against the backdrop of a political crisis.

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the 7th-century killing of Imam Hussein by the forces of the Caliph Yazid -- a formative event in Shiite Islam.

The annual festival sees men and women from across Iraq and beyond travel to Karbala, where Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas are buried, for one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

After two years marked by the Covid pandemic and border restrictions, 21.2 million pilgrims have flocked to the city in central Iraq this week, said the organisation that manages Abbas' mausoleum.

Among them are five million foreigners, including a record of more than three million from neighboring Iran, according to authorities in the two countries.

On the esplanade linking the mausoleums of Hussein and Abbas, worshippers recited prayers on Saturday.

Groups of men beat their chests to the rhythm of religious chants and the din of loudspeakers, some of them slowly making their way around the two mausoleums.

The pilgrims waved black flags and banners bearing the image of Imam Hussein.

Since the overthrow of dictator Saddam Hussein during the US-led invasion in 2003, participation in Arbaeen has been steadily increasing.

"Arbaeen means different things to different people," said Alex Shams, a doctoral student at the University of Chicago who specialises in Shiite politics.

"For Iraqi Shiites it's very much an expression of their freedom after years of dictatorship and also pride in their Shiite identity," he told AFP.

This year the commemorations are being held against the backdrop of a political crisis in Iraq.

Squabbling between the two main Shiite factions -- the pro-Iran Coordination Framework and a bloc loyal to mercurial cleric Moqtada Sadr -- has prevented the establishment of a coalition government.

The crisis escalated into violence in late August, when Sadr supporters clashed with the army and forces from the Hashed al-Shaabi, former paramilitaries integrated into the regular military.

More than 30 Sadr followers were killed.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Camping in Japan: A Trip to Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog