Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

25 civilians killed in militia attack in eastern Congo

0 Comments
BUNIA, Democratic Republic of Congo

The death toll from an attack in a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province rose to 25 on Sunday, a local chief and civil society leader said, after a government spokesman and a U.N. document confirmed the attack on Saturday.

The Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO) group, one of many militias operating in the conflict-ridden east, carried out the killings in the village of Galayi, 70 km (45 miles) northwest of the city of Bunia, they said.

Fifteen bodies were discovered on Sunday, in addition to 10 bodies recovered on Saturday, Banzala Danny, a local chief, and Vital Tungulo, a civil society leader, told Reuters.

An internal U.N. document seen by Reuters, and Jules Ngongo, spokesperson for the governor of Ituri province, both confirmed the attack and the initial death toll of 10 civilians.

"We assure that all the killers will be punished by justice," Ngongo said.

The human rights situation in Ituri has deteriorated since the beginning of the year as CODECO carries out more attacks, the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) said in a report published in March.

CODECO and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), another militia group, are responsible for most civilian killings in eastern DRC, according to a report by the U.N. peackeeping mission released in March.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo