Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rescuers check the remains of a ferry boat after it capsized due to bad weather in the waters between Guimaras and Iloilo provinces, central Philippines on Saturday. Photo: Philippine Red Cross via AP
world

25 dead, 55 rescued after boats capsize in Philippines

0 Comments
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine police say rescuers have plucked more bodies in rough seas where three ferry boats capsized after being buffeted by fierce wind and waves off two central provinces, bringing the death toll to 25 with six missing.

Regional police spokesman Joem Javier says the dead were mostly passengers of two ferries that flipped over in sudden gusts of wind and powerful waves Saturday off Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. Fifty-five other passengers and crew were rescued.

Javier said Sunday a third ferry, which was not carrying any passenger, also capsized in the Iloilo Strait but its four crewmen survived.

Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains, thunderstorms and rain-triggered landslides amid a tropical depression more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) off the country's eastern coast.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Iyaiya Sanbai: A Contemporary Izakaya with Traditional Roots

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

#MeToo

Interviewing #KuToo Founder Yumi Ishikawa

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What do Japanese Apartment Layout Terms Mean?

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel