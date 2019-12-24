Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

25 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia

0 Comments
PALEMBANG, Indonesia

Twenty-five people were killed when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesia's Sumatra island after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, police said Tuesday.

At least 14 other people were hospitalized with injuries following the crash, including one in critical condition with bone fractures, said local police chief Dolly Gumara. The crash occurred just before midnight Monday on a winding slope in South Sumatra province's Pagaralam district.

Gumara said the bus plunged into a 80-meter (262-foot) -deep ravine and crashed into a fast-flowing river after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp inclines.

The bus was headed for the provincial capital of Palembang from the neighboring city of Bengkulu.

Gumara said rescuers were still searching for other passengers who might have been dragged by river currents. The capacity of the bus is 52 passengers, but the number of passengers on board was unclear. The driver and two crew members were among those killed.

Television footage showed police and rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency evacuating injured victims and carrying out those who were killed in orange body bags.

Survivors told authorities that the bus' brakes apparently malfunctioned, but police were investigating the cause of the accident, Gumara said.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor safety standards and infrastructure.

Early last year, 27 people were killed when a packed tourist bus plunged from a hill in West Java province. Two months later, two accidents in West Java’s hilly resort region of Puncak killed at least 15 people. In September last year, 21 were killed when a tourist bus plunged into a ravine in Bogor, another hilly area in West Java.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Vegan Store

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #60: Why Hokkaido Sushi Is the Best in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Out & About

Five Festive Date Ideas for the Jolly Japanese Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Five Japanese Gag Gift Ideas for Christmas 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo