25 people killed in Boko Haram attack on Nigerian village

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria

Victims' relatives say suspected Boko Haram extremists attacked a village in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 25 people who had just returned home from a wedding.

Rebecca Malgwi says two of her brothers-in-law were killed in the attack on Kuda-Kaya village in Adamawa state on Monday night.

She says the attackers went from house to house. She says many people could not escape because the shooting came from all directions.

Former local government official Yahaya Muhammed confirms that 25 people were killed.

While there is no immediate claim of responsibility, Boko Haram is known for attacking villages in the area. The insurgent group is also active in neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

