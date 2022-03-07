Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The match between Queretaro and Atlas was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out Photo: AFP
world

Dozens injured as fans clash at Mexico soccer match

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

At least 26 people were injured after violence broke out between opposing fans at a Mexican soccer match, authorities said on Sunday.

Fights broke out just after the hour mark of Saturday's game between Queretaro and Atlas at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro.

As some fans, including families with children, tried to escape, the clashes spilled out onto the field of play, sending players running for cover.

Of the 26 people taken to hospital, three have been discharged but "three are in a serious condition, 10 are in a delicate state and the other 10 are not serious," Queretaro state governor Mauricio Kuri said on Sunday.

"Even though there are no deaths, we cannot say this is not a tragedy," added Kuri.

World soccer's governing body FIFA hit out at the "unacceptable and intolerable" violence.

"FIFA joins the Mexican Football Association and Concacaf in condemning this barbaric incident and encouraging the local authorities to bring swift justice to those responsible," FIFA said.

Unable to control the situation inside the ground, security guards opened the stadium doors to allow fans to get to safety. But some instead continued to exchange blows, forcing the game to be stopped and sending the players to the changing rooms.

Chaotic scenes unfolded, with fans tumbling over each other and others cowering under a shower of furious kicks and punches.

A VAR monitor was destroyed during the clashes, with images posted to social media showing injured fans lying prostrate.

The executive president of Mexico's Liga-MX slammed the events on Twitter, writing: "Those responsible for the lack of security at the stadium will be exemplarily punished. The safety of our players and fans is a priority!"

Kuri criticized the security planning for the match and said there were insufficient police officers inside the ground who "did not act quickly enough."

Atlas demanded in a statement that authorities and the league open an investigation into the violence in order to determine "responsibilities to those involved" and ensure "the full force of the law will be applied."

Kuri vowed to ensure that "the law (will) be applied with all its consequences."

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog