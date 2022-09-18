Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

27 dead after bus overturns on highway in China

0 Comments
BEIJING

A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern China on Sunday, leaving 27 people dead and injuring 20 others, police said.

The early morning accident was in Sandu county, which is southeast of the city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, a brief police statement said.

The bus had 47 people on board and the injured were being treated. No other information was immediately released.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

