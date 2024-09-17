 Japan Today
Nigeria Prison Escape
FILE - Houses and buildings are partially submerged following a dam collapse in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Tuesday, Sept 10, 2024. 281 inmates in northeastern Nigeria escaped after devastating floods brought down a prison's walls, authorities said Sunday. The correctional officers found out about the escape as they were about to evacuate the prison in Maiduguri, Borno State, due to the floods, Umar Abubakar, spokesperson for the Nigeria Correctional Services said in a statement. The collapse of a major dam in the state of Borno last week caused some of the state’s worst flooding since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago, and prompted many residents to flee their homes. The state government said the dam was at capacity due to unusually high rains. (AP Photos/ Musa Ajit Borno, File)
world

281 inmates escape after floods bring down prison's walls in northeast Nigeria

By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN
ABUJA, Nigeria

Nigerian authorities said 281 inmates escaped after devastating floods brought down a prison’s walls in the country's northeast.

A major dam collapsed on Sept. 10, unleashing severe flooding that left 30 people dead and over a million displaced, and prompted evacuations across the state of Borno.

Officers attempted to evacuate the city of Maiduguri's main prison last week when they found out that the prisoners had escaped, Umar Abubakar, spokesperson for the Nigeria Correctional Services said in a statement Sunday night.

“The floods brought down the walls of the correctional facilities including the Medium Security Custodial Centre, as well as the staff quarters in the city,” Abubakar said.

Security personnel were able to recapture seven of the inmates and an operation is still ongoing to locate the rest, he said.

The collapse caused some of the state’s worst flooding since the same dam collapsed 30 years ago. The state government said the dam was at capacity due to unusually high rains.

Two years ago, heavy flooding in Nigeria killed more than 600 people across the country.

West Africa has experienced some of the heaviest flooding in decades this year, affecting over 2.3 million people, a threefold increase from 2023, according to the U.N.

