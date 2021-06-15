Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Downtown Shooting Austin
Some abandoned bikes are parked on the streets after a early morning shooting on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in downtown Austin, Texas. Authorities say someone opened fire on the busy entertainment district wounding several people before getting away. (Aaron Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
world

2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

AUSTIN, Texas

Police made a second arrest Monday in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights, according to statements from Austin police and the Killeen Independent School District. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation, according to a statement from the district.

A spokesman for Killeen school police confirmed the arrest of the 17-year-old and referred further questions to the school district about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Austin. The school district referred questions to Austin police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Austin police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting. Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties. Chacon declined to disclose details such as whether detectives believe both suspects fired shots, citing the ongoing investigation.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. on the Texas capital city's 6th Street, sparking panic in the popular nightlife destination.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

