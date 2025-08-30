 Japan Today
Germany Tram Attack
A police car is parked in front of the prosecution building in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Benedict Bartsch/xcitepress/dpa via AP)
world

2nd suspect arrested in a knife attack in Germany that wounded an American man

0 Comments
BERLIN

A second suspect was arrested Friday over a knife attack last weekend on a tram in the German city of Dresden in which an American man was wounded, authorities said.

The suspect, a 20-year-old Syrian, turned himself in to police hours after a wanted notice was issued for him, police and prosecutors said in a statement. They said that he was arrested in a suburban Dresden square after calling the police emergency number and telling police where he was.

The victim, a 20-year-old American, was attacked just after midnight on Sunday while the tram was at a stop. Police have said that he intervened when two men harassed a woman on board the tram and was then attacked himself before the men fled, sustaining facial wounds.

The U.S. Embassy in Berlin condemned the “brutal attack” in a post Monday on social network X. “We urge German authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and punish them to the fullest extent permitted by law,” it said.

A first suspect, a 21-year-old Syrian, was detained on Sunday but initially let go because prosecutors didn’t at that point have grounds to keep him in custody. He was arrested on Tuesday after new information pointed to him having been involved in the attack.

