Britain Concert Crush
The scene outside Brixton O2 Academy where police are investigating the circumstances which led to four people sustaining critical injuries in an apparent crush as a large crowd tried to force their way into the south London concert venue, Friday Dec. 16, 2022. Four people were hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after a suspected crush at a London concert venue, where Nigerian singer Asake was performing. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
world

2nd woman dies after crush at London venue during Asake show

LONDON

A second person has died after a crush at a London concert venue last week, British police said Monday.

Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, was working as a security guard at the O2 Brixton Academy, where Nigerian singer Asake was due to perform Thursday. Hutchinson was one of eight people hospitalized after being caught in mayhem at the venue, and died on Monday, the Metropolitan Police force said.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died on Saturday morning. A 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition. All three were in the foyer of the concert hall when they were caught up in a throng of people.

The police force said emergency services were called to reports of a large crowd and people trying to force their way into the venue.

The force said detectives were reviewing security camera and phone footage, speaking to witnesses and conducting forensic examinations as part of a “large and complex” investigation. It said it was too early to say whether any crimes were committed.

The Brixton Academy in south London is one of the city’s most famous music venues. Built as a movie theater in the 1920s, it has a capacity of just under 5,000.

