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Mount McKinley Climbers
FILE - North America's tallest peak, on Aug. 12, 2025, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer,File)
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3 climbers who fell near treacherous pass on Alaska’s Mount McKinley are dead; 1 rescued

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By BECKY BOHRER and JOHN SEEWER
JUNEAU, Alaska

Three climbers on Alaska’s Mount McKinley who fell near a treacherous pass on North America’s tallest peak have died, a Latvian mountaineering group announced Friday. A fourth climber was rescued.

The four were members of a Latvian mountaineering expedition, the group said. They were part of a seven-person team traversing a route known for its exposed sections where many injuries and deaths have occurred over the years when they fell Wednesday, the National Park Service has said.

The climber who was rescued was brought off the mountain by Denali National Park and Preserve search and rescue personnel late Thursday afternoon, the park service said Friday.

The fall happened near Denali Pass, which is about 18,200 feet (5,550 meters). McKinley stands at about 20,310 feet (6,190 meters). The three others in the climbing group tended to those who fell before returning to camp, the park service has said.

The group was on the West Buttress route, the most popular path to the summit. It’s known for its crevasses, steep ice and exposed ridges.

More than 130 people have died on the mountain in the history of the park.

Over the years, many climbing injuries and deaths have occurred on the traverse between an area known as high camp at around 17,200 feet (5,240 meters) and Denali Pass, mainly resulting from unprotected falls, according to the park. Most of the deaths along the pass have happened while climbers are descending.

Park rangers and mountain guides install and maintain snow pickets — which are used to help build anchors for extra protection on areas like steep slopes — between the high camp and Denali Pass, the park has said.

Only about 1,000 to 1,200 climbers attempt to reach the top of Mount McKinley each year, mostly during May and June. The trip usually takes about 17 days, and less than half made it to the summit last year, according to park statistics.

Last year there were two fatalities — both skiers — on the mountain while rangers evacuated 16 people, park statistics showed.

There were 516 climbers on the mountain as of Thursday, said Scott Carr, a park service spokesperson.

Two others climbers who were not with the group that fell were evacuated from the mountain by helicopter Wednesday, according to the park service.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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