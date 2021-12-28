Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

3 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at Texas convenience store

0 Comments
GARLAND, Texas

Three people were killed and a fourth critically injured in a shooting at a Dallas-area convenience store, police said.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the Dallas suburb of Garland and was captured on surveillance video, the Garland Police Department said. According to police, a man exited a white pickup truck, went inside the store and opened fire.

The man then got back into the truck and sped away, police said.

Four people were struck by gunfire, and three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Their names have not yet been released.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

The shooter was wearing a baseball hat, blue surgical mask and dark-colored athletic shorts. He was not wearing a shirt, police said.

.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog