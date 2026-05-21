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Overdose Deaths New Mexico
FILE - A New Mexico State Police emblem is displayed on podium during a news conference, March 16, 2024, in Albuquerque, N.M. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)
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3 dead in New Mexico and first responders treated for exposure to unknown substance, officials say

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MOUNTAINAIR, N.M.

New Mexico authorities said three people are dead and more than a dozen first responders were being treated Wednesday for exposure to an unidentified substance after being called to a home east of Albuquerque for a suspected drug overdose.

New Mexico State Police say three of the four people who were found unresponsive inside the home have died and the other is being treated at a hospital in Albuquerque.

During the response, authorities said 18 first responders were exposed to the substance and began experiencing symptoms that included nausea and dizziness. All of the first responders were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where they were quarantined and are being monitored.

Two of the first responders were listed in serious condition, said Officer Wilson Silver with New Mexico State Police.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Hazmat teams were assisting at the scene in Mountainair, a rural community east of Albuquerque, in efforts to identify the substance involved.

“At this time, investigators believe the substance may be transmitted through contact and do not believe it to be airborne,” Silver said.

Mountainair town officials said there is no threat to the public and a secure perimeter has been established around the home.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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