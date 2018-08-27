3 dead, including gunman in shooting at video game tournament in Florida

A video gamer killed two people and wounded several others on Sunday when he opened fire with a handgun at a tournament that was being streamed online from a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, police said.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams named the shooter as David Katz, 24, of Baltimore and said he was in town for the competition. He declined to comment on what led to the third major mass shooting to hit Florida in the last two years.
Williams said Katz killed himself after the shooting and that his body was found along with those of his two victims. Williams said nine people were wounded by gunfire, and at least two others were injured while fleeing the scene.
Dozens of ambulances and police cars flooded into The Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in the city's downtown, after several shots rang out on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
The shooting took place during a regional qualifier for the Madden 19 online game tournament at the GLHF Game Bar inside a Chicago Pizza restaurant, according to the venue's website.
The bar was livestreaming the football video game competition when the gunfire started, according to video of the stream shared on social media. In the video, players can be seen reacting to the shots and cries can be heard before the footage cuts off.
Taylor Poindexter and her boyfriend, Marquis Williams, had traveled from Chicago to attend the tournament, and they fled when the gunfire erupted. She said she saw Katz take aim at his victims.
"We did see him, two hands on the gun, walking back, just popping rounds," Poindexter told reporters. "I was scared for my life and my boyfriend's."
One Twitter user, Drini Gjoka, said he was taking part in the tournament and was shot in the thumb.
"Worst day of my life," Gjoka wrote on Twitter. "I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second."
Another gamer, Chris "Dubby" McFarland, was hospitalized after a bullet grazed his head. "I feel fine, just a scratch on my head. Traumatized and devastated," he wrote on Twitter.
Local media said the shooter had been competing in the tournament and lost, then apparently targeted other players before killing himself.
The Baltimore Sun reported that federal authorities were at a home in South Baltimore in connection with the investigation.
A Baltimore City police spokesman, TJ Smith, said the department was assisting partner law enforcement agencies with information that led them to Baltimore.
The latest rampage occurred amid a debate over U.S. gun laws that was given fresh impetus by the massacre in February of 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Two years ago a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
The sheriff's office said many people were transported to hospital, and its deputies found many others hiding in locked areas at The Landing.
Six victims were taken to Jacksonville's UF Health Hospital, five of them in stable condition and one in serious condition, hospital staff said.
A spokesman for Jacksonville's Memorial Hospital said it was treating three victims, all of whom were in stable condition.
Jacksonville, on Florida's Atlantic Coast, is about 35 miles south of the Georgia state line.
Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Republican who is challenging longtime Democratic Senator Bill Nelson in November's election, said he had offered to provide local authorities with any state resources they might need.
"Word of another tragic mass shooting in our state brings shock and outrage," Nelson said on Twitter.
Marco Rubio, U.S. senator from Florida, said both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance.
President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation in Jacksonville, the White House said.
Reacting to news of the shooting during the tournament involving its game, Madden 19 maker Electronic Arts Inc said it was working with authorities to gather facts.
"This is a horrible situation, and our deepest sympathies go out to all involved," the company said on Twitter.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
25 Comments
Login to comment
gogogo
You're own fault America. I have no pity for you anymore with your STUPID gun laws... 100% preventable.
Laguna
When you attend a video game tournament in Florida, your taking your life into your hands.
tinawatanabe
It's not normal Americans' fault. It is 0.000001% Americans who control the country and the world.
Strangerland
Don't include me in your we.
Bintaro
Next, "thoughts and prayers", then complaints about politicization, also blame mental health, and finally forget all of it until the next shooting.
Wash, rinse, repeat.
bass4funk
We don’t need anyone’s pity. We don’t need anyone trying to erode our 2nd amendment. Don’t know what this guys emotional problem was, but I wan to hear more details first about his background.
Do the hustle
Another day in the US, another mass killing with guns. It’s pretty obvious the US is not going to change it’s guns laws. Therefor, they must make metal detectors mandatory in all public venues. Restaurants, shops, clubs and pubs. However, this will make no difference until they invoke a law against carrying weapons in public.
bass4funk
We have enough gun laws in place, problem is, a lot of them are not severely strictly enforced as in the case of Chicago.
I agree.
That might not be unreasonable request to look into.
Belrick
Here come the liberal comments on how gun laws need to be changed etc blah blah blah. Never mind the fact that criminals don't care about the law!
CrazyJoe
My thoughts are that Republicans won’t do anything, and my prayers are that they’ll be voted out of office.
This violence must stop.
Florida, if you're dumb enough this November to replace moderate Democrat Bill Nelson with NRA/Koch lackey/Dump supporter right winger Rick Scott, you reap what you sow.
nishikat
I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!
(Trump Tweet)
Like Trump?
Dylan Roof is a white supremacist Trump supporter. The Stoneman Douglas High School shooter is a Trump supporter who wore MAGA hat.
Toasted Heretic
RIP to the victims.
Let me guess - the answer is more guns?
Lizz
I wan to hear more details first about his background.
____
I first heard this on NHK radio and they repeatedly described the killer being a "white male" which was slightly interesting. Japanese news had never before brought race into a reported mass shooting that I can recall.
Gremlin.Gaijin
Yeah, so you can make it all about the individual, not the laws that enabled him to do what he did.
WA4TKG
Welcome to my town, if you don't like it; LEAVE.
I've lived there off an on for fourty years, aside from the decades living in and out of Japan / Okinawa.
Not ONCE have I ever seen even so much as a FIST fight, but there is crime everywhere.
Simply put, be aware of your surroundings ANYwhere in the world (Paris, Barcelona, Belgium), or you're asking for trouble. Of course, you COULD always wander around with your face burried in your cell phone, it's your choice.
darknuts
Please stop with the anti gun rhetoric. This guy could have easily stabbed this many people as we have seen in Japan. There is a larger problem and taking guns away is only a band aid. Not that that would be possible anyway.
Toasted Heretic
Do you think that the people out enjoying the competition were asking for trouble?
This is America.
katsu78
When a single person is murdered by someone accused of being an illegal immigrant, they demand we change the system immediately to make sure this never happens again, and it doesn't matter who gets hurt in the collateral damage of the policy change.
When several people are murdered by someone with easy access to guns, they demand we calm down and not call for change because it's not like the government actually has the power to prevent violence from someone with evil in their heart, and besides we can't make a policy that inconveniences innocent gun hobbyists.
Wakarimasen
Life imitating art.
knight_of_Honour
Many states do not allow open carry of firearms, but it makes no difference. The shooters all are liberal left winger Democrats or associated with the Democrats. Quit trying to blame the NRA, etc. who are the biggest gun safety organization in America. You don't see NRA members doing any shooting.
Mr. Noidall
Using gangbangers engulfed in civil war is bs way to obfuscate the issue and argue for 2nd amendment rights.
Be a manly 2nd amendment-er and talk responsibly and admit that it has flaws.
How many non-chicagoans/ non-gangbanging/ middle-class-done everything by the book maniacs have shot up innocent folks while their backs were turned in the USA in the last year? Everytime your response is to revert the issue to chicago. C'mon man!
knight_of_Honour
To purchase any handgun in the USA you must be 21, only long guns may be purchased at 18. I guess Japan should regulate kitchen knives, etc. since there are so many stabbings every day, and the same in China. Many Japanese housewives hide their kitchen knives, especially at night, in case someone wants to stab or slash someone in the house. My former mother in law in Hiroshima mentioned it. Have to hide those sashimi knives so there are no stabbings. But then so many are done by family members.
cdanr
I think you mean lack of gun laws.
There's that combined with the sick gun culture promoted by the NRA and the total perversion of the true intention of the Second Amendment.
katsu78
Japan already does regulate kitchen knives.
There are not "many" stabbings every day. The murder rate in Japan is 11 times lower than the US, per million people.
Your former mother-in-law's anecdotes are not data.Japan still has very few stabbings compared to the US.
expat
When gamers go bad... All that virtual killing has gotta take a toll.