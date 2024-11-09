 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
3 dead, including suspect, after shooting in Pennsylvania apartment and 40-mile police chase

DUNCANNON, Pa.

Three people were killed and three others wounded on Friday when a suspect opened fire in an apartment in central Pennsylvania, then led police on a 40-mile high-speed chase through two counties that ended with an exchange of gunfire with state troopers, police said.

Troopers shot and killed Ricky Shannon, 22, after he opened fire on them from his pickup truck, Lt. Col. George Bivens of Pennsylvania State Police said at a news conference. Troopers then found a 19-year-old woman, who had also been fatally shot, he said.

Earlier, Shannon had gone to an apartment in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, and shot four of the woman's family members, killing one, before leaving with the 19-year-old, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the 19-year-old in the truck was shot, and by whom. Police said that is part of the investigation. Bivens said it’s possible she was shot in the house.

Shannon had taken out a protection-from-abuse order against the woman on Tuesday, and she, in turn, obtained a protection-from-abuse order against him on Thursday. Shannon was served with the order around 1 a.m. on Friday, then drove more than 150 miles (241 kilometers) from his home in Altoona to the house in Mount Joy.

Bivens said Shannon opened fire as soon as he got to the house.

“Clearly there was some kind of a domestic disagreement between both. The shooting occurred almost immediately upon his arrival there. So it appears that there was likely some thought given and the whole thing transpired very quickly once he arrived,” Bivens said.

