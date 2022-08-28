Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

0 Comments
INDIANAPOLIS

Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. Indianapolis police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds and they were taken to area hospitals.

The Dutch defense ministry said one soldier was in critical condition and the two others were conscious, while Indianapolis police said two of the soldiers were in critical condition and the third was stable.

The ministry said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training when the shooting occurred during their free time in front of the hotel where they were staying.

Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting.

The ministry said that the shooting victims' families have been informed while Indianapolis police continue investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo