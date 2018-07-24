Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rapper Drake released "In My Feelings" as part of his fifth studio album "Scorpion" on June 29, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
world

3 Emirati social media stars ordered arrested over dance challenge

0 Comments
By AARON M. SPRECHER
ABU DHABI

The Gulf Emirate of Abu Dhabi has ordered the arrest of three "famous" social media users for taking part in a viral dance challenge based on Canadian hip-hop superstar Drake's hit song "In My Feelings".

As part of the "Kiki" dance challenge, people get out of a slowly moving car and leave the door open as they dance alongside it in sync with the music.

The public prosecutor's office did not reveal the names of the three people ordered detained.

"Participants in this challenge get out of a moving car and leave the door open and dance on a public road next to the car, which is a danger to them and others on the road," it said in a statement on Monday.

"This behaviour is contrary to the values of the Emirates' society and constitutes a violation of public morals."

According to the statement, the detainees will be investigated "on charges of endangering their lives and the lives of others, and violating public morals using social networking sites to promote practises that are incompatible with the values and traditions of society."

Those caught taking part in the challenge could be punished with a fine or imprisonment, the prosecutor's office said.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon