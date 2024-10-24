3 found dead in British care home and 4 hospitalized after 'unexplained' incident

Three people were found dead Wednesday and four others were hospitalized after an “unexplained” incident at a care home in southern England, police said.

Dorset Police said they were investigating. The Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage was evacuated and there was no wider risk to the public.

Dorset Councilor Gary Suttle said carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected but not proven.

The Southern Gas Network said its engineers had responded to an emergency call at the home and were waiting for access to do a safety check.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragic incident," gas spokesperson Katie Lobban said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.