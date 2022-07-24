Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

3 funeral attendees shot outside Chicago church

0 Comments
CHICAGO

A drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service Saturday afternoon, police said.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals in good condition, according to Chicago police.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., someone inside a gray sedan drove by and opened fire at a group of funeral attendees who were taking a picture outside of Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, The Sun-Times reported.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, a 37-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 25-year-old man was shot in the back.

Kareem House, a witness of the shooting, told the newspaper that he was attending a funeral service for his cousin, Mike Nash. House said Nash was an anti-violence activist who died of a heart attack.

No arrests were immediately made in connection with the shooting.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo