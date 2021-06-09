Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

3 girls killed, 1 badly injured in California hit-and-run

3 Comments
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif.

Authorities on Tuesday were looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed three young girls — two of them in wheelchairs — and left a fourth with life-threatening injuries as they walked along a Southern California desert highway.

Willow Sanchez, 11, Daytona Bronas, 12, and Sandra Mizer, 13, all of Lucerne Valley, were struck shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday as they walked on Camp Rock Road and were struck by a white Chevrolet Silverado that drifted onto the shoulder of the road and struck them from behind, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred on a stretch of road in the Mojave Desert community in San Bernardino County.

“My baby's gone. I can't have her no more,” Sandra's grandmother, Tammy Midkiff, told KNBC-TV.

Natalie Cole, 14, was hospitalized in critical condition.

“Her leg was amputated in the accident, all her other limbs are shattered and her liver is bleeding, her kidneys are struggling,” her mother, Sherrie Orndorff, told the station.

“You got our of your vehicle, looked at those dead and dying girls on the ground, and you ran," Orndoff said of the people in the truck.

Orndoff, who was Willow’s big sister, said the youngsters had been spending the night at her house and decided to go for a stroll.

The driver and passenger in the truck stopped after the collision and used a flashlight to see who they had hit before running off without calling 911, leaving the truck, witnesses told family members, according to KNBC-TV.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Beyond the pale. :(

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Those criminals need to be caught as soon as possible and spend the rest of their lives in prison. Not only they caused a fatal accident but even left the victims to die there without offering even the minimum amount of help.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Horrible beyond words yet I don't see this as anything more than an accident. Find the perps and get to the bottom of what happened. There is usually more to the story.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo