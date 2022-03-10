3 hospitals hit as Russian forces intensify siege of Ukraine cities

An airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol wounded women waiting to give birth and buried children in the rubble as Russian forces intensified their siege of Ukrainian cities. Bombs also fell on two hospitals in another city west of Kyiv.
The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the Russian invasion began two weeks ago.
Turkey, meanwhile, was hosting the highest-level talks so far between the two sides on Wednesday. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba “will open the door to a permanent cease-fire.”
Ukrainian officials said the attack at a medical complex in Mariupol wounded at least 17 people.
The ground shook more than a mile away when the series of blasts hit. Explosions blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying a bleeding woman with a swollen belly on a stretcher past burning and mangled cars.
Another woman wailed as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, a blast crater extended at least two stories deep.
“Today Russia committed a huge crime,” said Volodymir Nikulin, a top regional police official, standing in the ruins. “It is a war crime without any justification.”
In Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 to the west of Kyiv, bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them a children’s hospital, Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said on Facebook. He said there were no injuries.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Mariupol strike trapped children and others under debris.
“A children’s hospital. A maternity hospital. How did they threaten the Russian Federation?” Zelenskyy asked in his nightly video address, switching to Russian to express horror at the strike. “What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals, afraid of maternity hospitals, and destroys them?”
He urged the West to impose even tougher sanctions, so Russia “no longer has any possibility to continue this genocide.”
Video shared by Zelenskyy showed cheerfully painted hallways strewn with twisted metal.
“There are few things more depraved than targeting the vulnerable and defenseless,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held “to account for his terrible crimes.”
The WHO said it had confirmed 10 deaths in attacks on health facilities and ambulances since the fighting began. It was not clear if its numbers included the assault on the maternity hospital.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken condemned Russia’s “unconscionable attacks” in a call with his Kuleba, the State Department said.
Two weeks into Russia’s assault on Ukraine, its military is struggling more than expected, but Putin’s invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains possibly insurmountable advantages in firepower as it bears down on key cities.
Despite often heavy shelling on populated areas, American military officials reported little change on the ground over the previous 24 hours, other than Russian progress against the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, in heavy fighting. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to assess the military situation.
Authorities announced new cease-fires to allow thousands of civilians to escape bombarded towns. Zelenskyy said three humanitarian corridors operated on Wednesday, from Sumy in the northeast near the Russian border, from suburbs of Kyiv and from Enerhodar, the southern town where Russian forces took over a large nuclear plant.
In all, he said, about 35,000 people got out. More evacuations were planned for Thursday.
People streamed out of Kyiv’s suburbs, many headed for the city center, as explosions were heard in the capital and air raid sirens sounded repeatedly. From there, the evacuees planned to board trains bound for western Ukrainian regions not under attack.
Civilians leaving the Kyiv suburb of Irpin were forced to make their way across the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge, because the Ukrainians blew up the concrete span leading to Kyiv days ago to slow the Russian advance.
With sporadic gunfire echoing behind them, firefighters dragged an elderly man to safety in a wheelbarrow, a child gripped the hand of a helping soldier, and a woman inched her way along, cradling a fluffy cat inside her winter coat. They trudged past a crashed van with the words “Our Ukraine” written in the dust coating its windows.
“We have a short window of time at the moment,’’ said Yevhen Nyshchuk, a member of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces. “Even if there is a cease-fire right now, there is a high risk of shells falling at any moment.”
Previous attempts to establish safe evacuation corridors over the past few days largely failed because of what the Ukrainians said were Russian attacks. But Putin, in a telephone call with Germany’s chancellor, accused militant Ukrainian nationalists of hampering the evacuations.
In Mariupol, a city of 430,000 people on the Sea of Azov, local authorities hurried to bury the dead from the past two weeks of fighting in a mass grave. City workers dug a trench some 25 meters (yards) long at one of the city’s old cemeteries and made the sign of the cross as they pushed bodies wrapped in carpets or bags over the edge.
About 1,200 people have died in the nine-day siege of the city, Zelenskyy’s office said.
Nationwide, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, since Putin’s forces invaded. The U.N. estimates more than 2 million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.
The fighting knocked out power to the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, raising fears about the spent radioactive fuel that is stored at the site and must be kept cool. But the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said it saw “no critical impact on safety” from the loss of power.
The crisis is likely to get worse as Moscow’s forces step up their bombardment of cities in response to what appear to be stronger Ukrainian resistance and heavier Russian losses than anticipated.
The Biden administration warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine. The White House rejected Russian claims of illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded.
This week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova — without evidence — accused Ukraine of running chemical and biological weapons labs with U.S. support. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the claim “preposterous” and said it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for its own use of such weapons against Ukraine.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia’s assault will get “more brutal and more indiscriminate” as Putin tries to regain momentum.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said fighting continued northwest of Kyiv. Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol were being heavily shelled and remained encircled by Russian forces.
Russian forces are placing military equipment on farms and amid residential buildings in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine’s military said. In the south, Russians in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv, a Black Sea shipbuilding center of a half-million people, it said.
The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, is building up defenses in cities in the north, south and east, and forces around Kyiv are “holding the line” against the Russian offensive, authorities said.
Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv contributed along with other reporters around the world.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Express sister
War crimes.
kensho
This war against the civilian population in Europe is barbaric and hard to believe from the point of view of a democratically oriented population. How can they attack the civilian population and a maternity and children's hospital, unbelievable. The East should also prepare itself against such a war, as there too states stand in front of democratically oriented nations with a hunger for land gain, similar to those in Europe. But economically strong states have advantages such as the USA and Europe, and many other countries,but we will withstand them economically. The future belongs to the economically strong countries anyway!
3RENSHO
"U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken condemned Russia’s “unconscionable attacks” in a call with his Kuleba, [sic]"
In a call with his Kuleba? What is his Kuleba?
Fighto!
Cowardly attacks on children and women. But we expected no less from fascist Russia.
When Ukraine ultimately prevails - and they will, even if it takes years - the barbaric Russian commanders behind these war crimes - including little madman Putin - will face justice if they survive until then.
May the sanctions against Russia and Belarus crush them.
Phyllis R. Thompson
If I am Pro Russian am I allowed to comment? Or do I have to be pro Ukraine?
Dango bong
Russia and all of it's people should be ashamed of themselves
Michael Machida
Evil.
WilliB
War propaganda. Believing any unverifiable news like this from either side at this point is naive.
I am almost waiting for white helmets and incubator babies.
WilliB
Phyllis R. Thompson
Your comment has been removed for the following reason: vulgar/offensive.
Lamilly
Interview with Sky News.
Zelenskyy said we need a no fly zone.
He was told that would make matters worse.
His reply. 'For who? Not for us. For who?' He went on to say there will eventually be a no fly zone, meanwhile millions would have died.
kurisupisu
Can’t the Russians tell the difference between biological and chemical research labs and hospitals?
Diabolical!
Rob
Stop using a hospital as a human shield and it wont get hit.
garymalmgren
Well, that is one way to ensure the resolve of the Ukrainian resistance.
Chalk another one up for SMART BOMBS.
zichi
Only cowardly men would bomb pregnant women, mothers with newborns, and children.
gakinotsukai
Pathetic people implying we have to choose side when innocents are killed.
We should all be on humanity side.
Peter14
Only just recently born and those about to be are targets of Russia and Putin. Enough said.
Fighto!
The coward Russian apologists are out again, earning their rubles.
Nator
Exactly how close does a bomb need to be to make it a hit? They show one hospital on the news and then the crator which is obviously not a direct hit but about 2 metres out.
Next question were the hospital the target or was something close to the hospital the target?
Next question has it been independantly confirmed to be a russian attack or are we as always relying on the word of its opponent?
Next question three hospitals and only (as of now) three deaths seems to indicate either they were not directly targeted or the hospitals were not being fully occupied. It is a war-crime to target hospitals but only if they are actually being used as hospitals and only if they were the intended target.
As for this genocide claim. Considering how many people are leaving the country I can not see that as the plan. Unllike China that is committing genocide but was still allowed to have the olympics and still has yet to be sanctioned for it.
marcelito
Russia and all of it's people should be ashamed of themselves
There are many Russians that are against the war....thousands have been arrested for taking part in protests,why should they be ashamed?
Don't equate all the Russians with Putin.
Rob
How quickly the mob goes from shouting anti vaxxer to Russian supporter. Laughable.
Monty
Cowardly attacks on children and women. But we expected no less from fascist Russia.
I 100% agree!
The evil mass murderer Russian Mob, with an insane leader and all his supporters, must be stopped by all means and they must all taken into responsibility by paying the highest price!
If the world will not do it, God will do it!
gakinotsukai
@Nator
you already know the answers you want to have to your questions. No need to lose our time with you trying to explain some military facts and Putin's propaganda.
zichi
Because terrible stories have happened in history, or are happening in other countries does not justify what Putin is doing in Ukraine.
marcelito
Can’t the Russians tell the difference between biological and chemical research labs and hospitals?
Diabolical!
Agreed....but it reminds me of a certain baby food formula factory in Baghdad that got bombed for making " chemical weapons" ...of course there was no outrage then.
Not that one wrong is makes another one right. War sucks & it's always the innocent civilians suffer.
Express sister
There is a shocking amount of overlap.
Nator
@gakinotsukai
Maybe you would be kind enough to answer at least one of them with a link. I doubt you can for any of my quesions. It is not putin propaganda to ask if the hospital was functioning or not. It is not putin propaganda to ask if the hospital was the target. In fact that is exactly what the hague will have to ask to prove a case against putin.
Meiyouwenti
Horrible war crimes. But at least the Russians haven’t used nuclear weapons against a civilian population…yet.
snowymountainhell
While Putin guards his personal life closely and has never publicly acknowledged own children, it’s well-known to many, his eldest daughter from his ex-wife, Mariya Putina Faassen is a pediatric endocrinologist in Russia.
Medical professionals across the world are pleading with her Mariya to speak to Putin and waiting for her to speak out against his actions.
snowymountainhell
While all these defenseless women & innocent children are being killed, Putin’s long-time lover and the mother of 4 of his recent children, former Olympian Gold-medalist Alina Kabaeva, is believed to be hiding out with the 4 youngest of his children in a luxury estate in Switzerland, surrounded by a platoon of Putin’s personally chosen security. -