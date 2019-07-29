3 killed, 12 injured in shooting at California food festival

Three people were killed and 12 others injured Sunday after a shooting at an annual food festival in Northern California, according to a city official.
Gilroy Councilman Dion Bracco told The Associated Press those are the preliminary figures.
Witnesses reported confusion and panic as shots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in the city of 50,000 located about 80 miles (176 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.
The shooting occurred during the three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people. Sunday was the final day of this year's event
Stanford Medical Center has two patients being treated from the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, spokeswoman Julie Greicius said. She had no details on their injuries or conditions. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center received five victims, spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said. She also had no information on their conditions.
Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the newspaper that spent the day at the festival with her friends and relatives.
"We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying," Reyes said. "There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out."
Reyes said that she didn't run at first because the gunshots sounded like fireworks. "It started going for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming."
Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the newspaper that he was at the front of the festival's Vineyard stage when he heard what sounded like a firework. "But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening," Jones said.
Natalie Martinez, a Gilroy Resident, told the Mercury News that she had gone to get food and separated from her two daughters. "I ran to find the girls . and we basically ran into each other. I thought, We're open prey. It was awful."
Video first posted on social media sites about 5:30 p.m. showed people running for safety at the festival,
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of the shooting.
The Gilroy Police Department on its Twitter account issued a statement saying: "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B."
President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting Sunday night. "Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!" he wrote.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
stormcrow
Add another place and/or event to the miserable list of mass U.S. shootings.
Some things never change.
NCIS Reruns
Next, we can expect the usual pithy flood of "thoughts and prayers" remarks. But never any action to stop the carnage.
CrazyJoe
This tells you everything you need to know: you aren't even safe at a garlic festival. WAKE UP, AMERICA! Guns are in the hands of idiots and idiot politicians who refuse to control them. While garlic would keep Dracula away, it won't work against the NRA!
Yubaru
First off, my thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.
(Seems like I am copying and pasting that quite regularly about news from the USA!)
oldman_13
America and its guns
TheLongTermer
what I dont understand is why people dont carry, and they become the 1st responder., then rush the shooter. FBI studies have shown this to be more effective than running. If you run from a predator in nature, it will chase you by instinct. An ankle holster with a snub nose .38, or whatever your choice of weapon, a little drop and roll, up and shoot action, and take out the shooter. It is what it is now; you dont need to go to Afghan to see combat. Would you take a pocket knife to combat? Id rather be prepared, and its your right.
Eppee
Because maybe real life is not like Hollywood movies ?
TheLongTermer
I aint relying on no 1st res ponder. Instead of watching the usual post event interview of everybody in shock, Id rather see people who reacted and coordinated their fire at the shooter. Locate, close with, and destroy the threat. aint no other way.
TheLongTermer
well that doesnt even make any sense. Your experiencing real life, in real time, right now. Another active shooting in California. Your telling me this is a movie?
Im up he sees me Im down, is what we learned in infantry training. Why not apply it in these situations?
Educator60
Gilroy has long been a sister city with Takko, Aomori Pre, the garlic capital of Japan.