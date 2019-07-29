3 killed, 15 injured in shooting at California food festival; suspect dead

Three people were killed and at least 15 others injured Sunday after a shooting that sent panicked people running at an annual food festival in Northern California. Also dead is the shooter, who used a rifle and gained entry to the packed festival by cutting through a fence to avoid the tight security, including metal detectors, police said.
Some witnesses reported a second suspect, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee said, but it was unclear whether that person opened fire. Police confronted the gunman within a minute of shots being fired and he was shot dead.
Witnesses reported confusion and panic as shots rang out at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in the city of 50,000 located about 80 miles (176 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.
The shooting occurred during the three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people. Sunday was the final day of this year's event.
The band Tin Man was just starting an encore when shots rang out.
Singer Jack van Breen said he saw a man wearing a green shirt and grayish handkerchief around his neck fire into the food area with what looked like an assault rifle.
Van Breen and other members of the band dove under the stage. Van Breen says he heard someone shout: "Why are you doing this?" and the reply: "Because I'm really angry."
His bandmate Vlad Malinovsky from Walnut Creek, California, said he heard a lot of shots and then it stopped. Later, law enforcement came by and told the band members and others hiding with them to come out with their hands up.
Stanford Medical Center has two patients being treated from the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, spokeswoman Julie Greicius said. She had no details on their injuries or conditions. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center received five victims, spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said. She also had no information on their conditions.
Evenny Reyes of Gilroy, 13, told the Mercury News that she spent the day at the festival with her friends and relatives.
"We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandanna wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying," Reyes said. "There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out."
Reyes said that she didn't run at first because the gunshots sounded like fireworks. "It started going for five minutes, maybe three. It was like the movies — everyone was crying, people were screaming," she said.
Todd Jones, a sound engineer, told the newspaper that he was at the front of the festival's Vineyard stage when he heard what sounded like a firework. "But then it started to increase, more rapidly, which sounded more like gunfire, and at that point people realized what was happening," Jones said.
Natalie Martinez, a Gilroy Resident, told the Mercury News that she had gone to get food and separated from her two daughters. "I ran to find the girls . and we basically ran into each other. I thought, We're open prey. It was awful," she said.
Video first posted on social media sites about 5:30 p.m. showed people running for safety at the festival.
Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene of the shooting.
The Gilroy Police Department on its Twitter account issued a statement saying: "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B."
President Donald Trump tweeted about the shooting Sunday night, asking people to "be careful and safe!"© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
29 Comments
Login to comment
stormcrow
Add another place and/or event to the miserable list of mass U.S. shootings.
Some things never change.
NCIS Reruns
Next, we can expect the usual pithy flood of "thoughts and prayers" remarks. But never any action to stop the carnage.
CrazyJoe
This tells you everything you need to know: you aren't even safe at a garlic festival. WAKE UP, AMERICA! Guns are in the hands of idiots and idiot politicians who refuse to control them. While garlic would keep Dracula away, it won't work against the NRA!
Yubaru
First off, my thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.
(Seems like I am copying and pasting that quite regularly about news from the USA!)
oldman_13
America and its guns
TheLongTermer
what I dont understand is why people dont carry, and they become the 1st responder., then rush the shooter. FBI studies have shown this to be more effective than running. If you run from a predator in nature, it will chase you by instinct. An ankle holster with a snub nose .38, or whatever your choice of weapon, a little drop and roll, up and shoot action, and take out the shooter. It is what it is now; you dont need to go to Afghan to see combat. Would you take a pocket knife to combat? Id rather be prepared, and its your right.
Eppee
Because maybe real life is not like Hollywood movies ?
TheLongTermer
I aint relying on no 1st res ponder. Instead of watching the usual post event interview of everybody in shock, Id rather see people who reacted and coordinated their fire at the shooter. Locate, close with, and destroy the threat. aint no other way.
TheLongTermer
well that doesnt even make any sense. Your experiencing real life, in real time, right now. Another active shooting in California. Your telling me this is a movie?
Im up he sees me Im down, is what we learned in infantry training. Why not apply it in these situations?
Educator60
Gilroy has long been a sister city with Takko, Aomori Pre, the garlic capital of Japan.
Northernlife
Another day another shooting very sad..When is enough enough, its stories like these that makes me think how lucky I am to live in a gun free society.
@TheLongTermer its a food festival where people are just enjoying themselves...Too bad you wernt there with your military training loaded to the teeth maybe a couple of desert eagles on your back you could have saved the day.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Still waiting for a good approach to get guns out of the hands of criminals.
RiskyMosaic
TheLongTermer
Citation: Needed.
Cricky
Places not to visit, North Korea, Syria, United States, Afghanistan, Congo, UAE, Sadi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia, Chechnya... there is probably more but USA is up there with the big players in public safety. You go team USA.
JJ Jetplane
I understand that many people believe it is their right to arm themselves and that the government should not interfere with that; however, how many people need to be sacrificed before REAL gun reform is passed?
We now have an era with consistent mass shootings and not a single gun reform law has passed.
We are now at 246 mass shootings for the year. Most mass shootings happen with legally owned and legally purchased guns. Something needs to change to make it harder for the wrong people to own guns.
Trump will become one of my favorite Presidents on a nonexistent list of favorite Presidents if he can get a single gun law passed.
TheLongTermer
google is your friend
why you need to wait on gun reform, which will never happen, to take action? why not exercise your right to bear arms and defend yourself?
TheLongTermer
why need to be armed to the teeth? If you and I were both at the festival, both with concealed handguns, and both coordinated our fire at the shooters...or even better 10 armed and ready peace loving people with coordinated fires....now thats effective, because the shooters would be overwhelmed and confused. Power to the people, instead of idiot politicians, who will never pass anything or get anything done to protect you.
RiskyMosaic
TheLongTermer
google is your friend = I don’t have any. Actually I did google it and found the opposite.
Blacklabel
this story will go in one of several different directions once we find out who the shooter was. Until then, not much else to say other than its sad that you now need to be armed just to go to a garlic festival. Criminals just dont respect "gun free zones".
Blacklabel
“A man’s rights rest in three boxes. The ballot-box, the jury-box, and the cartridge-box.”
Famous quote that I agree with.
JJ Jetplane
Shooting a person or even drawing your gun on a person is not as easy as it sounds. Also, one of the first gun rules I learned when i got my hunting license in high school was only point a gun at something you fully intend to kill.
Also, I have kids so I don't believe in owning a gun. I don't want that added worry in my house when it comes to my children. Mistakes can happen and limiting the opportunity for those mistakes are things I want to accomplish.
TheLongTermer
TheLongTermer
Of course. Thats why they call it deadly force. So whats your point?
Cricky
Yep as TheLongTermer said if everyone was armed and coordinate together as only absolute strangers can during a panic situation there would be no problem untill the police arrive and start shooting anybody who has a gun?
Nice logic, take a step back! If guns were limited and holders who had a better reason than they give me a hard on. Perhaps school children, festival lovers, film viewers, yoga people, people might not have to worry about being gunned down, then saved by another gun wielding nut who in turn gets gunned down by the police.
little hint limit guns and gun crime goes down!
RiskyMosaic
TheLongTermer
Yeah, your quote (from MY source, by the way- still waiting for yours) proves mine. Of those 65 incidents, 5 were ended by armed civilian engagement. The rest by unarmed civilians, and the shooters themselves, by suicide.
TheLongTermer
sorry friend, that train done gone and left. Your dream policy didnt work out too well in Chicago. There will be no gun reform because of the very simple fact, ant that very big elephant in the room; the 2nd. Agreed, its a flaw in our constitution, but the only work around is for the citizen to exercise his or her very precious right and arm themselves. Im Im packing and I hear shots, I feel its an obligation to eliminate the threat, not run away.
Where Im from, not too many shootings because everybody got something on the rack either in the house or truck, and there is vigilante justice, well at least there was.
Laguna
Gilroy is nearMonterey
CrazyJoe
My thoughts are that Trump and Senate Republicans will do nothing, and my prayers are that they will be voted out of office come 2020.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
Another day and another American bloodbath. By the way, it is interesting, but where is Chipstar. Simon and the rest of Japan Bashing crowd.?Writing comments about the Japan diet building that is where.
smithinjapan
Just another day in yeehaw 'Merka.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
"The media sure is milking this for all it's worth."
Chipstar