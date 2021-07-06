3 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Dallas neighborhood

Three men were killed and two others injured in a Fourth of July shooting in a Dallas neighborhood, police said.
Dallas police said they don't yet have any suspects identified in the shooting late Sunday night. Police say the motive and circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.
KXAS-TV reports that a street in the neighborhood on Monday was littered with markers as police counted bullet casings. A vehicle in the middle of the road was riddled with bullet holes.
Police said that upon arrival, officers found five people who had been shot. They were all taken to hospitals, where three of them where pronounced dead.
Police say the victims names will not be released until their families have been notified.
Early Sunday morning, eight people were injured in a shooting in nearby Fort Worth. Police in Fort Worth say someone began shooting toward groups of people near a car wash and multiple people returned fire.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
P. Smith
More firearm violence in a red state.
zichi
Another shooting at a Georgia golf course. Three people shot dead including a golf pro.
Commodore Perry
Criminals getting emboldened in democrat cities.
And the libs want to defund the police? Why?
zichiToday 07:14 am JST
Please see the bold below:
Three men were killed and two others injured in a Fourth of July shooting in a Dallas neighborhood, police said.
zichi
141 Americans killed by gun homicides over the July 4th weekend.
RiskyMosaic
"Early Sunday morning, eight people were injured in a shooting in nearby Fort Worth."
Republican controlled Fort Worth. Huh.
Commodore Perry
RiskyMosaicToday 07:49 am JST
Dallas-Fort Worth leans liberal.
Regardless, who would argue for defunding the police in any city in the US?
Jsapc
Another day, another deadly shooting in the dumbest democracy on Earth.
Oh wait, there were actually two deadly shootings, the other on a golf course in Georgia.
So yeah, "thoughts and prayers", I guess? I wonder when that's gonna do anything to stop this epidemic.
bass4funk
And West Dallas-Fortworth being the most liberal in that State.
https://www.keranews.org/texas-news/2014-08-11/here-are-the-most-conservative-and-liberal-big-cities-in-texas
I’m going to go out on a limb, but being Dallas, I’m quite sure it’s gang related. And not getting more details about the individuals is highly suspicious. I know the area well and it’s just an area you don’t want to be around, especially at nighttime.
https://therealstreetz.com/2020/09/03/map-dallas-hoods-fort-worth-hoods/
Jsapc
Nobody cares.
Why would it be "highly suspicious"?
Commodore Perry
JsapcToday 08:20 am JST
Your buddies do:
P. SmithToday 07:07 am JST
RiskyMosaicToday 07:49 am JST
JsapcToday 08:20 am JST
I agree--should be "highly obvious"
RiskyMosaic
Don't forget Cincinnati, Milwaukee or the Bronx. Oh yeah, and the two cops shot in Chicago.
bass4funk
A typical left response.
Rhetorical question??
West Dallas was the home to half of Dallas’ public housing projects, like Rupert Circle and the Fishtrap Projects, which were mix communities of blacks and Mexicans. At one time it was one of the roughest areas in the city after being home to the housing complexes of George Loving Place, Edgar Ward Place, and Elmer Scott Place, which were originally for white, black, and Mexican families.
South Dallas was one of the more active parts of Dallas. South Dallas was home to 357 Dixon Circle Crips, 187 Park Row Crips, Dallas Bloods of 007 Bon Ton, 232 Turner Courts, 44 Oakland, 415 EDP (East Dallas Projects).
Again, an area you don’t want to be anywhere near.
RiskyMosaic
Actually I couldn't care less. If the USA wants to be the comparable nation with the highest amount of gun death and violence - by far - when the other countries are clear and obvious examples of how proper gun legislation can reduce it, then more power to them.
Jsapc
Why does it matter if the shooting took place in a "blue" or "red" neighbourhood? Gun deaths are an epidemic throughout all of America. The problem is systemic, not party-affiliated.
Oh OK, you were just making a racist point, thank you for making it more obvious for everyone.
Commodore Perry
JsapcToday 08:42 am JST
Well, for one thing, "red" neighborhoods aren't pushing wacko defund the police campaigns.
But to answer your question again, ask your buddies:
P. SmithToday 07:07 am JST
RiskyMosaicToday 07:49 am JST
bass4funk
It wouldn’t be if a lot of these leaders would enforce the gun laws that are already in place. Chicago is a great example of that. If they would hardly prosecute everyone tha illegally uses a firearm, the crime rate would go down. Giuliani did it when I was living in New York, he was overly obsessive about stopping crime and his aggressive stance made NYC which was one of the most dangerous cities and made it one of the safest and now it’s back to pre-Giuliani high crime levels again, so either you attack crime aggressively or you let it get out of control.
No, but tell me, how many Crips, Blood members have white associates? It’s not an attack on any race, but these crimes are not committed by the Hells Angels. You don’t want the issue to be about blue and red or black or white, you and most on the left are just focused on guns again, the reasons are totally irrelevant. Thought so.
Not surprised and this is why we have these problems.
RiskyMosaic
I was responding to, and disproving, you, who brought it up. Please be honest, and don't misrepresent my comments.
Perry (7:17):
Criminals getting emboldened in democrat cities.
Mosaic (7:49):
"Early Sunday morning, eight people were injured in a shooting in nearby Fort Worth."
Republican controlled Fort Worth. Huh.
Jsapc
Gun laws are already enforced. Which only proves that they are clearly severely lacking.
No it isn't, you're just using it as a scapegoat because it's a democratic city. The states with the worst gun deaths rate in america are, in order: Alaska, Mississippi, Wyoming, New Mexico and Alabama. Please explain to me how "the leaders" of those states are responsible for that.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/firearm_mortality/firearm.htm
Please read your own sentence again.
If you want to make it all about race, no problem then. Let's go down that road. 99% of school shootings and mass shootings are perpetrated by white dudes. What are you gonna do about that? At least gangs have shoot-outs between themselves, only killing other gang members. White people kill innocent children in schools. And innocent people at concerts. Isn't that way, way worse? If guns aren't the problem, what is? Please tell us.
Blacklabel
No just shows that criminals don’t care what the laws are. Laws only impact the rights of law abiding citizens. Who then won’t have a gun in a situation where a criminal isn’t similarly restricted.
NOMINATION
So why not reply to the comments talking about it happening in Texas, a Republican State? Why do they get a pass?