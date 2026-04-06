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Schleswig-Holstein, Flensburg: Police officers stand next to a fallen tree in a wooded area south-east of Flensburg, Germany on Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Benjamin Nolte/dpa via AP)
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3 killed as high winds topple a tree on Easter egg hunt in Germany

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By DAVID McHUGH
FRANKFURT, Germany

Three people, including a 10-month-old girl, were killed Sunday when high winds toppled a tree in northern Germany during an Easter egg hunt, police said.

Around 50 people from a nearby residential facility for new mothers, pregnant women and children were attending the event in woods near the town of Satrupholm at about 11 a.m. when a 30-meter (100-foot) tree fell on the group, police said in a statement.

Four people were pinned under the tree. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were treated by first responders but died at the scene, while the woman's 10-month old daughter died later in the hospital. An 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was brought to the hospital by helicopter.

The facility is part of the state-funded child welfare system and supports pregnant women and new mothers who need help, according to its website. Grief counselors were sent to the scene.

Pictures from the scene published by the Bild news site showed several Easter eggs scattered on the ground and two of the victims covered in white sheets.

The area had been under a high winds warning from the German weather service.

Government officials from the Schleswig-Holstein region where the facility was located said they were “deeply shaken” by the accident.

“Our thoughts are with the family members of the dead, with the injured, and with everyone who had to experience this terrible occurrence,” regional Governor Daniel Günther, Interior Minister Magdalena Finke, and Youth and Families Minister Aminata Touré said in a joint statement carried by the dpa news agency.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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