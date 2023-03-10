Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Los Angeles Officers Shot
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were shot, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Police said the officers were hospitalized and in stable condition. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
world

3 Los Angeles police officers wounded; suspect dead in standoff

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Three Los Angeles police officers were shot and wounded in a confrontation with a wanted parolee who was found dead hours later after a standoff, police said.

The three officers, all senior officers and members of a Los Angeles Police Department's K-9 dog-handling unit, were hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting that occurred Wednesday in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood near downtown.

The three were alert and Mayor Karen Bass said she had a conversation with two of them at the hospital and they asked her about colleagues who were looking for the suspect.

"They weren't concerned about themselves," she said at a news conference.

“Our hearts go out to them for their speedy recovery and also for the trauma that their families are facing right now,” Bass said.

Officers were looking for a parolee at large at around 4 p.m. but when they found him he was barricaded in a shed and refused to obey commands to surrender, the department said.

K-9 officers were called in to help and the officers used what police described as a gas “chemical agent” in another effort to force the man to surrender.

“Unfortunately, that suspect responded to that chemical agent by opening the shed and opening fire on the officers,” hitting three of them, Los Angeles Police Cmdr. Stacy Spell said.

The police department issued a citywide tactical alert, meaning officers from across the city are available to respond to the scene if needed. Officers, including SWAT team members, flooded into the area and sealed it off.

SWAT robots were sent in to keep an eye on the suspect and one fired gas into the shed.

The situation ended shortly before 9 p.m. and police later said the suspect was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he was shot by police or killed himself.

The lengthy time of the standoff shows the officers were “taking their time to try to de-escalate this and more importantly, resolve this peacefully,” Los Angeles Police Assistant Chief Al Labrada said. “And unfortunately, behavior of this individual did not result in that. A very deadly situation.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Transforming Gamers Into Engineers at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo