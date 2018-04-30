Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Palestinians demonstrate at the Israel-Gaza border during the fifth straight Friday of mass clashes on April 27, 2018 Photo: AFP/File
world

3 Palestinians shot dead on Gaza border: Israeli army

3 Comments
By MAHMUD HAMS
JERUSALEM

Israeli soldiers shot dead three Palestinians on Sunday after two separate infiltration bids on the Gaza border, the army said.

"2 suspects attempted to infiltrate Israel from the southern Gaza Strip and damage the (border) security fence," the army tweeted.

"IDF (army) troops fired towards them. One of the suspects was killed, and the other was injured and transferred to security forces."

It later said two other infiltrators were killed after they hurled explosives at soldiers, without giving details on the locations of the two incidents.

Forty-five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of what organisers have dubbed the Great March of Return on March 30, with more than 1,500 wounded.

No Israelis have been reported hurt.

The army has accused Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza and has fought three wars with Israel since 2008, of seeking to use the protests as cover to carry out attacks.

Marchers are demanding the right to return to their homes seized by Israel in 1948. Israel says that would mean the end of the Jewish state.

Israel has rejected calls for an independent inquiry into the deaths along Gaza's border, with the army saying its troops only use live ammunition as a last resort.

The army has pledged to stop damage to the border fence, infiltrations and attacks, and alleges there have been attempts at all three.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

"Forty-five Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of what organisers have dubbed the Great March of Return on March 30, with more than 1,500 wounded"

If such had been done to Jews, rather than by Jews, what would the world say then?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Inexcusable.

The world will be silent, no tears for Palestinians, as usual.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The tortured become the tortuer

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Parks and Gardens

Kyoto Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Movin’ Out: Some Quick Tips for Changing Your Residence in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Gango-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nightlife

Sone Jazz Bar

GaijinPot Travel