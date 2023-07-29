Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 people fatally shot, 2 wounded in a town in southern Germany

BERLIN

Three people were shot and killed at a residential building in southern Germany on Friday and another two wounded in a nearby house, police said. A suspect was arrested.

The shooting took place Friday evening in Langweid, just outside the Bavarian city of Augsburg. Police said the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was then arrested, German news agency dpa reported.

Authorities said the motive was still under investigation.

Police said the suspect fatally shot two women, ages 49 and 72, and a 52-year-old man, before continuing to another house in a nearby street. There, he allegedly shot a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. Both were being treated in a hospital.

