6 killed in shootings in Michigan, Tennessee

0 Comments
SAGINAW, Mich

Three people were killed in an early morning shooting in Michigan, authorities said Sunday.

MLive.com reported that police responded to a report of multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. in Saginaw, around 100 miles northwest of Detroit Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman died later at a hospital of her wounds.

Two other men also were shot. They arrived at a hospital in personal vehicles and were being treated for their injuries, according to a news release from the Saginaw Police Department. A message left with detectives Sunday afternoon seeking more information wasn’t immediately returned.

The incident was one of at least three shootings with multiple deaths or injuries across the country Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Three people were killed and at least 11 others were wounded in a shooting in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night. Police officers patrolling in the area saw several suspects firing into a crowd just before midnight.

An officer fired at one of the suspects but it was unclear if the suspect was hit. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Three people were killed and 14 were wounded from gunfire near a night club in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Three more people were hit by vehicles as they tried to flee the scene. Investigators believe multiple shooters were involved.

A 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others wounded in a shooting early Saturday at Phoenix strip mall. No suspects have been identified.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

