3 stabbed in Canada university building

TORONTO

Three people were stabbed on Wednesday in a university classroom in the Canadian city of Waterloo and a person has been taken into custody, police said.

The extent of the injuries in the attack in the University of Waterloo's Hagey Hall was not immediately known. The victims were taken to a hospital.

One person was taken into custody, police said. Authorities did not provide a motive for the attack and said more details will be released as they become available.

Yusuf Kaymak, a student at University of Waterloo, told CTV News the attack happened in a gender studies class.

“The guy basically walked in and asked the teacher if he was the professor, he said ‘yeah’ then he pulled out a knife and after that, everybody just ran out,” Kaymak said to CTV.

“I ran out, and after we went outside, there was a kid that was stabbed. He was bleeding (from) his arm. I don’t know what happened to the professor," he said.

Kaymak said about 40 students were in the class at the time.

Authorities said to expect an increased police presence “as officers continue to clear buildings and ensure public safety.”

The University of Waterloo said in a tweet that is it supporting the police in their investigation. It said there is no further risk to the campus community.

Classes scheduled for Wednesday evening in Hagey Hall were cancelled, but all other campus operations will proceed as usual, the university said in a tweet.

