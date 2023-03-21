Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

2 staff stabbed at Canadian school; student arrested

0 Comments
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia

Police officers have arrested a student on suspicion of stabbing two staff members Monday at a high school in Canada’s Atlantic coast city of Halifax, police said.

The two victims and the student were taken to hospital for treatment, and the extent of their injuries remains unclear. Halifax Regional Police confirmed that the suspect is a student at the school.

Lindsey Bunin, spokeswoman for Halifax Regional Center for Education, said there had been concern about the student, who was in an administrative office at the time of the attack.

The student then left the building, "but police were on scene almost immediately," she said.

Police said they responded to a weapons complaint at around 9:20 a.m., and a suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later.

The school, with about 1,700 students in grades 10 through 12, was briefly locked down and then closed for the remainder of the day, with students released.

Such violence is rare in Canada, especially in the country’s Atlantic coast provinces.

Raghad Ghazal, a 15-year-old Grade 10 student, said she was outside when she spotted “a guy with a knife running away and then a security guard chasing after him with a broom.”

That’s when the police showed up, she said.

“He was just chasing after him and then there were five police cars that came and they were surrounding him,” she said as she waited outside the school for a bus. “I was kind of shocked.”

Hala Almashharawi, 15, was in a classroom when the stabbing was reported.

“I didn’t think something like this would happen in our school. It was kind of crazy to think about it,” she said.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hie Jinja Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Sakura Basque Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

5 Games on Steam to Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Springtime Seafoods to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Karaoto Suisen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shokuhin Sanpuru: The Japanese Art Of Fake Food Samples

GaijinPot Blog