Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

0 Comments
HOUSTON

A driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing in a ditch, authorities said.

A patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles and leaving tire tracks on the pavement, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away, Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said.

The driver eventually struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch, Bashir said. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities didn't release their names or any other personal information about them.

The valets were coming back from parking cars and going to get more of them when the vehicle hit them, said Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes with the Harris County district attorney’s office.

Teare said the driver's actions were “egregious” and “completely unacceptable.”

“One person decided they didn't want to get a ticket or potentially go to jail for a misdemeanor” traffic violation and now could face felony murder charges for the deaths of the valets, he said.

Teare said the driver would be tested for intoxication.

Police officials did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking additional information Saturday.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog