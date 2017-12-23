Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 women killed while trying to flee St Louis home invasion

ST. LOUIS

Authorities say three women were shot to death as they tried to escape when burglars broke into their St Louis home.

St Louis Police Major John Hayden says the shooting happened early Friday on the city's north side. The slain women are believed to be in their 20s. Their names haven't been released. No one has been arrested.

Police received a call about gunfire just two minutes after a burglary in progress was reported. Authorities say a man also was at home during the break-in but that he ran off and wasn't shot.

Hayden says multiple shell casings from different caliber weapons were found at the scene.

The deaths are expected to bring the city's homicide total to 203 for the year, a 21-year high.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

