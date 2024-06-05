 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Grocery Child Stabbed
Crime scene tape is seen, Monday, June 3, 2024, where a 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a woman as he sat in a grocery cart in this Giant Eagle supermarket parking lot in North Olmsted, Ohio. Investigators said Tuesday, June 4, that they believe it was a random attack. (Hannah Drown/Cleveland.com via AP)
world

3-year-old dies in what police say was random stabbing in Ohio grocery parking lot

0 Comments
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio

A 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a woman as he sat in a grocery cart in a supermarket parking lot. Investigators said Tuesday that they believe it was a random attack.

The boy's mother also was stabbed, but her injuries were not life-threatening, said Sgt. Matt Beck, a detective with North Olmsted police.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, of Cleveland, while she was walking away from the scene with a knife in her hand on Monday, police said. She was being held on a charge of aggravated murder.

Ellis was inside the Giant Eagle grocery when she saw the boy and his mother near the front of the store and then followed them into the parking lot in North Olmsted, a Cleveland suburb, Beck said.

The boy's mother was about to load her groceries into her vehicle when Ellis ran at them with a knife, stabbing both of them, police said. The boy later died at a hospital.

The county medical examiner identified the boy as 3-year-old Julian Wood. His mother, Margot Wood, was treated at a hospital, police said. Investigators said Ellis had no known previous interactions with the mother and her son.

Calls to a listing for Ellis went unanswered Tuesday. It was not clear whether she has an attorney.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog