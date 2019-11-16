Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

36 killed in expressway bus crash in China

0 Comments
BEIJING

At least 36 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck on an expressway in eastern China, authorities said Sunday.

A bus with 69 people on board crossed into the opposite lane and hit the truck on Saturday morning, the Yixing city information office said in a social media post. Initial investigation indicated a flat tire on the bus was the cause, the post said.

Another 36 people were injured, including nine seriously, the Yixing government said. Three people were riding in the truck.

Yixing city lies west of Shanghai in Jiangsu province, near China's east coast.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel