Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England

0 Comments
LONDON

Police in southeastern England say 39 people were found dead in a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said Wednesday that authorities are in the process of trying to identify the 38 adults and one teenager. It is expected to be a lengthy process.

Mariner says the truck entered the country on Saturday, Oct 19 and that police were "working closely with our partners to investigate."

A cordon has been put in place around Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock, which remains closed.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Jesus. Absolutely shocking

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends That Are Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Museums

Ekin Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Squash) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Inspiring Women

6 Modern Women Redefining What It Means to be Japanese

Savvy Tokyo