Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Virus Outbreak Florida
Employees of Nomi Health check in a long line of people for COVID-19 tests, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. The omicron variant has unleashed a fresh round of fear and uncertainty, for travelers, shoppers and party-goers around the U.S. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
world

3rd Florida-based ship has virus outbreak; state cases hit record

1 Comment
MIAMI

A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught the virus so the ship was denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba, Carnival said in a statement.

The ship has 2,497 passengers and 1,112 crew members and was scheduled to return to Miami on Sunday following an 8-day cruise. Passengers were required to be vaccinated and they were tested before leaving last Saturday, according to Carnival.

“Carnival Freedom is following all protocols and has a small number on board who are in isolation due to a positive COVID test," the statement said. “Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew."

Ashley Peterson, a passenger on the ship, tweeted a photo of a Dec. 22 letter from the ship's captain apologizing for being unable to make stops in Aruba and Bonaire. The letter said passengers would get $100 per room in onboard credit, as well refunds for planned excursions.

It was the third outbreak this week affecting cruise ships operated by Carnival and Royal Caribbean departing Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, Florida had 31,758 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking a record for the most cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in March 2020, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new record was driven by the spread of the new omicron variant through the Sunshine State.

The previous single-day highest number of cases was in last August, during the height of the delta variant wave in Florida, when 27,802 cases were reported.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Yet another fully vaccinated cruise ship with a mass outbreak.

Undeniable evidence that this is not a "pandemic of the unvaccinated"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

A lot of competence from the Republican administration in Florida.

The unvaccinated are exacerbating this pandemic. It’s be nice to know how many of the employees on this ship have an exemption from being vaccinated. They are likely the cause of this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog