Lithuania US Soldiers
FILE - Eurocopters Tiger of the German Army take part in the Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise 'Grand Quadriga 2024' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)
world

NATO clarifies comments that four missing US soldiers had died during training in Lithuania

By VANESSA GERA and LOLITA C. BALDOR
WARSAW, Poland

NATO on Wednesday clarified comments that Secretary-General Mark Rutte made earlier in the day, when he suggested that four U.S. soldiers who went missing while training in Lithuania had died, even though the U.S. Army said their fate was not yet confirmed.

“The search is ongoing,” NATO said in a statement posted on X. "We regret any confusion about remarks @SecGenNATO delivered on this today. He was referring to emerging news reports & was not confirming the fate of the missing, which is still unknown.”

The U.S. Army said the Hercules armored vehicle the four U.S. soldiers were in during a training exercise had been found submerged in a body of water. It said recovery efforts were underway by U.S. Army and Lithuanian Armed Forces and civilian agencies.

The soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting tactical training when they went missing.

During a trip to Warsaw, Rutte told reporters that he had received word of the deaths of the four soldiers while he was delivering a lecture, and that his thoughts were with their families and with the United States.

“This is still early news so we do not know the details. This is really terrible news and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones," Rutte said in Warsaw.

Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that the four U.S. soldiers and their vehicle were reported missing Tuesday afternoon during an exercise at the General Silvestras Žukauskas training ground in Pabradė, a town located less than 10 kilometers from the border with Belarus.

The Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are all NATO members and have often had chilly ties with Russia, a key ally of Belarus, since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990.

Relations soured further over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

The real question is where exactly did they die.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Imagine Biden's administration not having an immediate response to this. Instead everything is waved for the team that can't shoot straight.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

JJEToday  06:47 am JST

The real question is where exactly did they die.

There is no question that they weren't in Belarus or russia's stolen appendage.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The Irish Sun is reporting that the M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the four soldiers were operating was found submerged in a body of water. It is a 65 - 70 ton vehicle depending on the version and it doesn't float.

Sounds to me like they mistakenly drove into a pond or similar in the dark.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

