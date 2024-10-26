 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Space Station
This photo provided by NASA shows support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after it landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)
world

NASA astronaut remains at hospital after returning from an extended stay in space

0 Comments
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

A NASA astronaut was taken to the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue after returning from a nearly eight-month space station stay extended by Boeing's capsule trouble and Hurricane Milton, the space agency said Friday.

A SpaceX capsule carrying three Americans and one Russian parachuted before dawn into the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast after undocking from the International Space Station mid-week.

Soon after splashdown, NASA said one of its astronauts had a “medical issue" and the crew was flown to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida, as a precaution.

The astronaut, who was not identified, was in stable condition and remained at the hospital as a "precautionary measure,” the space agency said in a statement.

The others returned to Houston.

It can take days or even weeks for astronauts to readjust to gravity after living in weightlessness for several months.

The astronauts should have been back two months ago. But their homecoming was stalled by problems with Boeing’s new Starliner astronaut capsule, which came back empty in September because of safety concerns. Then Hurricane Milton interfered, followed by another two weeks of high wind and rough seas.

SpaceX launched the four — NASA's Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Russia's Alexander Grebenkin — in March. Barratt, the only space veteran going into the mission, acknowledged the support teams back home that had “to replan, retool and kind of redo everything right along with us ... and helped us to roll with all those punches.”

Their replacements are the two Starliner test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose own mission went from eight days to eight months, and two astronauts launched by SpaceX four weeks ago. Those four will remain up there until February.

The space station is now back to its normal crew size of seven — four Americans and three Russians — after months of overflow.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo