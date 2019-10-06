4 dead, 5 wounded in Kansas Cit bar shooting

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

4 dead, 5 wounded in Kansas City bar shooting

1 Comment
KANSAS CITY

Authorities say a gunman entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar and shot nine people, fatally wounding four.

KSHB-TV reports that officers were called Sunday at 1:30 a.m. to the Tequila KC Bar for a shooting.

Police said someone entered the bar and opened fire. Four people were shot dead inside the bar. Five others were taken to a hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.

I have ideas on how to lessen this seemingly daily scenario in America, but since none of them match up with either crazily polarized side in the debate they both see me as the enemy rather than the one to find sensible compromise and end this madness. Even the idea of compromise is unfathomable to them at this point.

And so I am sure the truckloads of thoughts and prayers on their way, the gun debate cycle spiraling to nowhere gets an extra little push to keep it going and let the mantras and obfuscations begin.

