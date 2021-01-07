4 dead after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, forcing Senate to evacuate

Police with guns drawn warn protesters not to enter into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

By BEN FOX, ASHRAF KHALIL and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Four people died and 52 others were arrested as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.

D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.

The protest forced a delay in the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

Trump supporters break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

A chaplain prayed as police guarded the doors to the chamber and lawmakers tried to gather information about what was happening, and an announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden's victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”

Biden also demanded Trump to immediately make a televised address calling on his supporters to cease the violence that he described as an “unprecedented assault" on the U.S. Capitol.

Protesters were also seen inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”

Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling “Where are they?” according to a pool report.

Congressional leaders were whisked to safety. Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, who was attending the joint session, and was also said to be safe.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress will resume the Electoral College proceedings once the Capitol is cleared of protesters and safe for use.

Pelosi said she made the decision in consultation with the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the vice president, who will preside. She noted the day would always be “part of history,” but now it would be “as such a shameful picture of our country was put out into the world.”

Trump tells supporters to go home; watches chaos on TV

Trump told his supporters to “go home” and he urged them to stay peaceful, but he also praised their mission even after it erupted in violence.

In a video message tweeted as authorities struggled to take control of Capitol Hill, Trump refused to refrain from promoting his baseless allegations of mass voter fraud and said loyalists who had swarmed the seat of American democracy were “very special.”

“I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now,” he said. “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special."

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted, as tear gas was deployed in the locked-down Capitol. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

“We’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump said.

Trump spent most of the afternoon in his private dining room off the Oval Office watching the violence on a large mounted television, according to a White House official.

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess. The District of Columbia's Mayor, Muriel Bowser, issued a curfew for 6 p.m.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.

A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.

A West Virginia lawmaker took video of himself and other supporters of Trump rushing into the Capitol after they breached the security perimeter.

In the video by Republican Del Derrick Evans, later deleted from his social media page, he is shown wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door to breach the building.

“We’re in! Keep it moving, baby!” he said in a packed doorway amid Trump followers holding flags and complaining of being pepper sprayed. Once inside, Evans could be seen on video milling around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic’s founding, and yelled, “No vandalizing!"

State House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw said Evans will need to “answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.”

Republican lawmakers plead with Trump

Republican lawmakers pleaded with Trump to do more to stop the violence. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California said he told the president to “calm individuals down.”

“I’ve already talked to the president," MCarthy told Fox News. "I called him. I think we need to make a statement, make sure that we can calm individuals down.”

"If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who helped give Trump some of his biggest accomplishments.

A Senate ally, Republican Marco Rubio of Florida, appealed directly to the White House: “Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down."

Rep Mike Gallagher, R-Wis, posted a video message urging Trump to “call it off.”

“This is Banana Republic crap that we’re watching right now,” said Gallagher, who had spoken out against objections from fellow Republicans to certifying the Electoral College vote that Biden won.

Republican Sen Mitt Romney blamed Trump for inciting a violent “insurrection.” Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee and a frequent critic of Trump's, said the violent breach of the Capitol was “due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months.″

The Utah senator said those who continue to support Trump’s “dangerous gambit” by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election “will forever be seen as complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy.″

Romney ridiculed Texas Sen Ted Cruz and other Republicans who want an “audit” of the election results: “Please! No Congressional led audit will ever convince those voters, particularly when the president will continue to claim the election was stolen.”

The simple truth, Romney said, “is that President-elect (Joe) Biden won this election. President Trump lost.″

Vice President Mike Pence, who was ushered out of the Senate chamber to a secure location as protesters breached the building, tweeted for protesters to disperse.

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now,” he said. “Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”

Pence defies Trump

Defying Trump, Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Wednesday he does not have the power to throw out the electoral votes that will make Biden the next president in two weeks, dashing Trump's baseless hopes that Pence somehow could find a way to keep him in office.

Under intense pressure from Trump and his allies to overturn the election results before the Jan 20 inauguration, Pence issued a lengthy statement laying out his conclusion that a vice president cannot claim “unilateral authority” to reject states' electoral votes.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence wrote in a letter to members of Congress before he gaveled in the joint session of Congress.

In a remarkable moment underscoring the dramatic split between Trump and his once most loyal lieutenant, Pence released the statement just after arriving at the Capitol to tally votes and as the president was telling thousands of supporters gathered near the White House that Pence could overturn those results.

“If Mike Pence does the right thing we win the election,” Trump told supporters who later marched through Washington and stormed the Capitol.

Trump tweeted his disapproval of Pence after returning to the White House.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify," he wrote. “USA demands the truth!”

After losing court case and after court case, and with no further options at hand, Trump and his allies had spent days in a futile bid to convince Pence that he could toss electors from battleground states that voted for Biden. The Constitution makes clear that the vice president's role in the joint session is largely ceremonial and includes formally reading out the tallies.

While Pence allies had made clear that he intended to defy Trump, they also understood that it was likely to enrage Trump and risked compromising Pence's own political future. Pence is eyeing a run for the White House in 2024 and had banked on his years of loyalty to Trump to help him stand out in what is expected to be a crowded field. Even out of office, Trump is expected to remain the de facto leader of the Republican Party and a political kingmaker for years to come,

Pence, as expected, made clear in his three-page letter that he would follow the Constitution, not the commander in chief, no matter the political repercussions. He acknowledged a vice president has no unilateral power under the Constitution and the congressional rules that govern the count. It is up to the House and Senate to voice objections, and states’ electors were chosen in accordance with state law, not fraudulently.

Beginning at 1 p.m., Pence began to open the certificates of the electoral votes from each state and present them to the appointed “tellers” from the House and Senate in alphabetical order. The process had to be put hold when Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol.

Pence was ushered out of the Senate chamber to a secure location as protesters breached the building.

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now,” he tweeted. “Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”

When the count ultimately ends, Pence will have the task of announcing who won the majority of votes for both president and vice president.

Despite claims by Trump and his allies, there was not widespread fraud in the election. This has been confirmed by a range of election officials and by William Barr, who stepped down as attorney general last month. Neither Trump nor any of the lawmakers promising to object to the count have presented credible evidence that would change the outcome

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who resigned in protest over Trump’s Syria policies, blamed the president for the violence.

In a sharp rebuke, Mattis said the violence was fomented by Trump, who has used the presidency “to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens.”

His written statement concluded, “Our Constitution and our Republic will overcome this stain and We the People will come together again in our never-ending effort to form a more perfect Union, while Mr Trump will deservedly be left a man without a country.”

Mattis, a retired four-star Marine general who stepped down as Pentagon chief in December 2018, had an embattled relationship with Trump, but largely remained publicly quiet and avoided direct criticism. Since he left the job, however, he has been more openly derisive of Trump, including a public condemnation of the president’s heavy-handed use of military force to quell protests near the White House last June.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, has resigned.

Grisham says in a statement Wednesday that it was an “honor” to serve the country in the White House and be part of he first lady’s “mission” to help children.

Grisham was one of Trump’s longest serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015. She served as the White House press secretary and never held a press briefing.

Wednesday’s violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the White House about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.

Two people familiar with the conversations said the aides were torn between fears of what more would happen if they left and a desire to register their disgust with their boss. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

