4 dead after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, forcing Senate to evacuate

Four people died and 52 others were arrested as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.”
Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.
The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.
D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.
The protest forced a delay in the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's win.
Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.
A chaplain prayed as police guarded the doors to the chamber and lawmakers tried to gather information about what was happening, and an announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Biden's victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.
Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”
Biden also demanded Trump to immediately make a televised address calling on his supporters to cease the violence that he described as an “unprecedented assault" on the U.S. Capitol.
Protesters were also seen inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”
Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling “Where are they?” according to a pool report.
Congressional leaders were whisked to safety. Vice President Elect Kamala Harris, who was attending the joint session, and was also said to be safe.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress will resume the Electoral College proceedings once the Capitol is cleared of protesters and safe for use.
Pelosi said she made the decision in consultation with the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the vice president, who will preside. She noted the day would always be “part of history,” but now it would be “as such a shameful picture of our country was put out into the world.”
Trump tells supporters to go home; watches chaos on TV
Trump told his supporters to “go home” and he urged them to stay peaceful, but he also praised their mission even after it erupted in violence.
In a video message tweeted as authorities struggled to take control of Capitol Hill, Trump refused to refrain from promoting his baseless allegations of mass voter fraud and said loyalists who had swarmed the seat of American democracy were “very special.”
“I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now,” he said. “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special."
“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump tweeted, as tear gas was deployed in the locked-down Capitol. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”
“We’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump said.
Trump spent most of the afternoon in his private dining room off the Oval Office watching the violence on a large mounted television, according to a White House official.
The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.
“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.
Both chambers abruptly went into recess. The District of Columbia's Mayor, Muriel Bowser, issued a curfew for 6 p.m.
The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.
Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back. Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.
A suspicious package was also reported in the area, Capitol Police said.
A West Virginia lawmaker took video of himself and other supporters of Trump rushing into the Capitol after they breached the security perimeter.
In the video by Republican Del Derrick Evans, later deleted from his social media page, he is shown wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door to breach the building.
“We’re in! Keep it moving, baby!” he said in a packed doorway amid Trump followers holding flags and complaining of being pepper sprayed. Once inside, Evans could be seen on video milling around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic’s founding, and yelled, “No vandalizing!"
State House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw said Evans will need to “answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.”
Republican lawmakers plead with Trump
Republican lawmakers pleaded with Trump to do more to stop the violence. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California said he told the president to “calm individuals down.”
“I’ve already talked to the president," MCarthy told Fox News. "I called him. I think we need to make a statement, make sure that we can calm individuals down.”
"If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who helped give Trump some of his biggest accomplishments.
A Senate ally, Republican Marco Rubio of Florida, appealed directly to the White House: “Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down."
Rep Mike Gallagher, R-Wis, posted a video message urging Trump to “call it off.”
“This is Banana Republic crap that we’re watching right now,” said Gallagher, who had spoken out against objections from fellow Republicans to certifying the Electoral College vote that Biden won.
Republican Sen Mitt Romney blamed Trump for inciting a violent “insurrection.” Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee and a frequent critic of Trump's, said the violent breach of the Capitol was “due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months.″
The Utah senator said those who continue to support Trump’s “dangerous gambit” by objecting to the results of a legitimate, democratic election “will forever be seen as complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy.″
Romney ridiculed Texas Sen Ted Cruz and other Republicans who want an “audit” of the election results: “Please! No Congressional led audit will ever convince those voters, particularly when the president will continue to claim the election was stolen.”
The simple truth, Romney said, “is that President-elect (Joe) Biden won this election. President Trump lost.″
Vice President Mike Pence, who was ushered out of the Senate chamber to a secure location as protesters breached the building, tweeted for protesters to disperse.
“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now,” he said. “Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”
Pence defies Trump
Defying Trump, Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged Wednesday he does not have the power to throw out the electoral votes that will make Biden the next president in two weeks, dashing Trump's baseless hopes that Pence somehow could find a way to keep him in office.
Under intense pressure from Trump and his allies to overturn the election results before the Jan 20 inauguration, Pence issued a lengthy statement laying out his conclusion that a vice president cannot claim “unilateral authority” to reject states' electoral votes.
“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence wrote in a letter to members of Congress before he gaveled in the joint session of Congress.
In a remarkable moment underscoring the dramatic split between Trump and his once most loyal lieutenant, Pence released the statement just after arriving at the Capitol to tally votes and as the president was telling thousands of supporters gathered near the White House that Pence could overturn those results.
“If Mike Pence does the right thing we win the election,” Trump told supporters who later marched through Washington and stormed the Capitol.
Trump tweeted his disapproval of Pence after returning to the White House.
“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify," he wrote. “USA demands the truth!”
After losing court case and after court case, and with no further options at hand, Trump and his allies had spent days in a futile bid to convince Pence that he could toss electors from battleground states that voted for Biden. The Constitution makes clear that the vice president's role in the joint session is largely ceremonial and includes formally reading out the tallies.
While Pence allies had made clear that he intended to defy Trump, they also understood that it was likely to enrage Trump and risked compromising Pence's own political future. Pence is eyeing a run for the White House in 2024 and had banked on his years of loyalty to Trump to help him stand out in what is expected to be a crowded field. Even out of office, Trump is expected to remain the de facto leader of the Republican Party and a political kingmaker for years to come,
Pence, as expected, made clear in his three-page letter that he would follow the Constitution, not the commander in chief, no matter the political repercussions. He acknowledged a vice president has no unilateral power under the Constitution and the congressional rules that govern the count. It is up to the House and Senate to voice objections, and states’ electors were chosen in accordance with state law, not fraudulently.
Beginning at 1 p.m., Pence began to open the certificates of the electoral votes from each state and present them to the appointed “tellers” from the House and Senate in alphabetical order. The process had to be put hold when Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol.
Pence was ushered out of the Senate chamber to a secure location as protesters breached the building.
“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now,” he tweeted. “Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”
When the count ultimately ends, Pence will have the task of announcing who won the majority of votes for both president and vice president.
Despite claims by Trump and his allies, there was not widespread fraud in the election. This has been confirmed by a range of election officials and by William Barr, who stepped down as attorney general last month. Neither Trump nor any of the lawmakers promising to object to the count have presented credible evidence that would change the outcome
Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who resigned in protest over Trump’s Syria policies, blamed the president for the violence.
In a sharp rebuke, Mattis said the violence was fomented by Trump, who has used the presidency “to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens.”
His written statement concluded, “Our Constitution and our Republic will overcome this stain and We the People will come together again in our never-ending effort to form a more perfect Union, while Mr Trump will deservedly be left a man without a country.”
Mattis, a retired four-star Marine general who stepped down as Pentagon chief in December 2018, had an embattled relationship with Trump, but largely remained publicly quiet and avoided direct criticism. Since he left the job, however, he has been more openly derisive of Trump, including a public condemnation of the president’s heavy-handed use of military force to quell protests near the White House last June.
Meanwhile, Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, has resigned.
Grisham says in a statement Wednesday that it was an “honor” to serve the country in the White House and be part of he first lady’s “mission” to help children.
Grisham was one of Trump’s longest serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015. She served as the White House press secretary and never held a press briefing.
Wednesday’s violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by the president’s supporters sparked renewed conversations inside the White House about mass resignations by mid-level aides who are responsible for operations of the office of the president.
Two people familiar with the conversations said the aides were torn between fears of what more would happen if they left and a desire to register their disgust with their boss. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
iraira
Many years of gaslighting have culminated in this. Trump needs to tell his supporters to leave the area. There is no way to defend the attack on the Capitol unless you are seeking an authoritarian America.
Strangerland
Have the right started blaming it on Antifa and BLM yet?
What a joke America has become. Sad.
oldman_13
What a disgrace and embarrassment to the world. It was right wingers that claimed Biden supporters and liberals would riot after the election, yet it is none other than Trump supporting right wingers that have caused violence and mayhem in our nation's capitol. Trump himself exhorted his followers to march and cause havoc an hour before. Now Trump openly tweeted against Pence, a man who was loyal to Trump for four years. Shameful.
Strangerland
I feel like I'm watching a junkie and wondering if this is their rock bottom.Trump2024?
P. Smith
Yes, those are Capitol Police with weapons drawn in a chamber of Congress to defend against an attempted coup by Trump supporters.
Stranger is correct, America has become a joke under Trump.
Strangerland
Their people have been too stupid to see that their leadership uses the 'if we don't do it first, they will' fear-based method of motivation.
And look what it received.
They deserved the leader they got.
GdTokyo
This is sedition, pure and simple.
Rudy and Donald (and the chinless wonder) should be cited for incitement.
Mickelicious
Kick the violence-inciting kleptocrat squatter out on his ear now.
Lovecrafting
Only the stupidest of Trump supporters have gone crazy and they are unleashed. Blame Trump for spreading his lies that have turned weak minded people into fanatics.
Strangerland
Reports of one person shot. Tear gas released in the capital building. Trump hasn't done anything more than tweet for 'peace'.
Great leadership there.
"Trump2016 - Drain the Swamp"
Is it drained yet? Are you guys sick of his winning yet?
GdTokyo
Trump now lying on tv. It wasn’t stolen. there is no evidence of fraud. This is a lie. And he incited violence.
P. Smith
Don't forget the justification that, “they did it first!” It’s completely legit, if you are in early primary school, or have the mindset of someone who is.
GdTokyo
Those that stormed the Capital committed an act of insurrection. They are criminals. Period. Full stop.
BurakuminDes
Many of us predicted this all along. Trump supporters and voters are not patriots. They are violent, uneducated, gun-toting SCUM.
May the authorities come down on them and the Trump family with no mercy and rid the US of this cancer. Crush them.
Strangerland
Giuliani this morning called on Trump supporters to settle the dispute over the election via “trial by combat.”
Also this moring, Trump Jr.: “To those Republicans, many of which may be voting on things in the coming hours: You have an opportunity today, you can be a hero, or you can be a zero. And the choice is yours. But we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely.”
End result: This.
Peter Neil
Rising calls for Rudy Giuliani to be arrested for inciting a riot and insurrection.
Growing swell of support by Congress for Trump to be impeached and removed from office immediately. He instigated this.
GdTokyo
Make no mistake, Trump intentionally incited this violence. He fomented insurrection. It was an act of sedition.
He doesn’t get to wash his hands of this now.
Strangerland
And now Trump Sr. is on. How does he tell them to stand down? "It was a landslide election, it was stolen from us".
What a joke.
Strangerland
Every person and politician who supported Trump over the past four years needs to have a long deep thought about their actions tonight. Because every single one of you bears responsibility for this.
America has become a joke. And it's partially your fault.
JudyinJapan
They should arrest all of them and thrown them in
jail so when Trump comes in he will get a good welcome.
And look almost none of them are wearing masks...
Peter Neil
Trump and his henchmen are insane.
Lock him up.
Lock them up.
PTownsend
Far right domestic terrorists have long been the greatest danger to the US. Trump, Rudy, Ted Cruz and others who supported Trump's coup attempts have encouraged this uprising. Remember Cruz's role in this.
https://www.voanews.com/extremism-watch/report-far-right-terrorism-rises-islamist-terrorism-declines
GdTokyo
The Sedition Caucus thought they could go off the rails without consequences. They were mistaken and now their own loons are acting on their own seditious statements.
jack o helen
What's ironic is that those same Republican senators who backed Trump's calls to overturn the election, are now cowering in fear from the assault that he and they brought upon themselves.
GdTokyo
When are these people going to be arrested? They are committing crimes.
PTownsend
The Democrats WIN THE SENATE!!!
PTownsend
When are these people going to be arrested? They are committing crimes.
They're mostly white. Wrist slap at worst
Slayer
Remember the summer violence at the Whitehouse? Since then many barriers have been put in place discouraging people from even viewing the "peoples house". After todays events it will almost be certain that the Whitehouse will be closed to the people forever. The left and the right have created the ultimate smokescreen to move their agenda towards authoritarian rule.
kurumazaka
If this isn’t cause for the 25th Amendment then it’s its not worth the paper it’s written on.
they listened to their God King, marched to the Capitol took down the Stars and Stripes and replaced it with a Trump flag. This is on him 100%
8T
Seems like the mob has won and Democracy has lost today.
nostromo
good to see Mike 'sock puppet' Pence standing up to his bully boy boss.
P. Smith
The violence instigated by Trump so he could have his photo taken? Yep, we remember.
GdTokyo
And the Senate flips. The GOP is a cult under Trump.
His supporters are anti-democratic facist sympathizers.
tooheysnew
Trump, his loser sons & cowering republican supporters should all face charges. Lock ‘em all up !
GdTokyo
All members of the Sedition Caucus should now be referred to as “Failed Coup Plotter (insert name)”.
Strangerland
There are already senior Republicans on TV saying "we didn't sign up for this".
What a joke. Every person who didn't call out his inanity over the past four years signed up for this. It's so American to decided you only have to take the good and can absolve yourself of the bad. This is the ultimate end of that mindset.
PTownsend
Have Ted the traitor Cruz and other wack right Republican politicians joined forces with their fellow thugs?
Strangerland
And there it is. I called it early in this thread:
RGsilence
Not very long and Trump is gone, maybe later locked up ... National Gard is on the way but i don't think there will be any voting happening in these chambers today. Why? Security issues, Covid aso. What has the US become ... they are playing right into the CCP's narrative.
Bob Fosse
Pathetic. But the truth always outs. It’s not like you weren’t told a million times this would happen. What an embarrassment.
I think Lindsey Graham said it best in a 2016 tweet:
“If we nominate trump, we will get destroyed....and we will deserve it”
Kind if sums up the mass stupidity we’ve had to deal with over that past 4 years.
Stupid stupid stupid people.
Tom Young
I worry about pardons yet to come. Your suggestion prevents that from happening.
Strangerland
The Democrats are drawing up orders of impeachment right now.
This will show whether America has hit rock bottom or not. If the pubs don't support it, then rock bottom has not been hit. If the pubs support it, then the country can start to try to dig itself out of this pit.
Strangerland
Remember, these people think they're patriots.
Peter Neil
Trump has turned everything he's ever done into a steaming pile of poop, and now he has called the violent mob "very special" and "we love you."
The man needs to be impeached, convicted and removed from office within days to restore the US. This Trump insanity has to stop.
You cannot allow mobs of low IQ yahoos take control.
David Varnes
Today, I had to hold my son, look him in the eye as he wept, and tell him that regardless of today, regardless of today's violence and chaos, that we must continue to do what is right. We must continue to believe in what the dream of America could be.
It is not God Bless America... it is God Save America, from Donald Trump and those of his ilk.
Toasted Heretic
The Trump treason finale has really jumped the shark.
Be glad when the show is cancelled.
JudyinJapan
I was expecting this to happen but actually seeing it
is another thing. I never expected the US to fall this low.
GdTokyo
There is no “left and right” here. This is 100% Far-right orchestrated Facist and neo-nazi, white supremacist instigated violence.
All begat by Trump. He should be impeached all over again.
onedragon
He was impeached and he lost the election. This took a long time for America to get to this point, it will take a long time to reverse course.
Strangerland
I called it months ago. The 'pubs on this site thought I was being ironic.
zatoizugoodo
I'm appalled by this situation. Trump supporters are children. No, actually, children are better behaved. That said, at least in the US people use their voices and take action...unlike Japanese. We (Americans) will move ahead and put this behind us. You can't have progress without hardships.
kurumazaka
The only possible positive is that Trump finally may have overplayed his hand
25th. Do it now. Pence and McConnell may well be on board at this point.
Pence 46 Biden 47
Tokyo-Engr
Nothing will change in the short run. Biden will be sworn on on January 20 regardless of what these people do. The U.S. is now further divided then I have ever seen and I do remember the Vietnam War days. The division has been going on for 20 years but Trump has caused an exponential acceleration likely to the point of no return. I never saw him as being fit for office (since day 1) and he exceeded my expectations in this realm. Listening to his silver spoon in the mouth son (Don Jr.) is sickening as that kid has done little or nothing of significance.
In the past the United States has bounced back from tough times. I am generally an optimist however this time I am not sure if it is possible for the U.S. to bounce back as the divisions are far too deep and people are unwilling to budge in either direction (not saying it is right or it is wrong - just the way it is). Unfortunately I think it is going to take something catastrophic to bring the U.S. citizens back together again.
Alot of folks are crowing they were right about this or that - I just see this and it is sad on many levels.
Mickelicious
DC-wide curfew begins in less than 1 hour.
Goodbye, GOP.
GdTokyo
If these were BLM protesters, they’d have been gassed or worse. But since they’re “patriots”, they get a pass. (News flash: they’re not. They’re uneducated unhinged lunatics)
Oh, and CNN is reporting that they left fake pipe bombs lying around.
Very good people on both sides indeed.
Numan
trump's incompetence makes anyone else looks good by comparison.
Biden will be seen as one of the greatest US presidents on paper by simple doing the complete opposite of the most incompetent president in US history.
Biden has already received the most votes in US history. trump is a LOSER and a criminal!
Ah_so
This sums up the Trump presidency.
If it wasn't before, it should now be clear how despicable Trump and his hard core supporters are.
Trump needs to go, now. He is a danger to the country and democracy. The 25th is the only option.
bo
The constant BLM and Antifa demonstrations in many American cities have produced a reaction.
Bound to happen, these people are fed up with fists being shoved in their face everyday,
Not condoning it at all, but there's always going to be an equal and opposite reaction.
GdTokyo
Never ever say “it can’t get worse” under Trump.
There is nothing he won’t stoop to. There is no bottom.
He is truly a stupider, less competent Voldemort.
starpunk
This is nothing but an act of treason and terrorism. And guess who inspired this?
starpunk
He just told them 'I love you'. What does THAT tell you?
MotMotMot
Pence's Twitter account unfollowed Trump and now has a banner of Bidden/Harris. Questions on if Pence has been hacked or they are going to invoke the 25th. Certainly after today I would not trust Trump with the football.
Numan
McConnell: trump election claims include 'sweeping conspiracy theories,' 'nation deserves a lot better'
Mickelicious
Future generations of Americans will ask "Donald who?"
gcbel
Only one person “owns” this - Trump.
yamada1043
The Anarchist-in-Chief is solely responsible for these acts and all of his minions are co-anarchists.
The country has been in an undeclared state of emergency since 2016. Today will be another date that will live in infamy.
BigYen
Still with the fudging and the attempted "there are good and bad on both sides" distractions.
What the hell does the "left" have to do with this?
Trump is an extreme right-wing populist radical and his supporters are unthinking dupes. They're the ones who are trying to bring down democracy in America and institute authoritarian rule, and no-one else.
Kentarogaijin
This is the real trumpism: a criminal fascist, poor educated, far-right, white supremacist domestic terrorist blind sheep's cult, driven by the hate, lies, fascism and terrorist rhetoric of Trump's speech and narcissistic egocentrical hate mentality..
Not only Trump is responsible for this, all republicans in elected positions and right-wing media who have enabled, emboldened, and normalized Trump’s abuses of power for the last 4 years, you who have promoted lies and conspiracy theories, YOU OWN THIS.
Congratulations. You have turned the US into a 3rd world banana republic..
Thank God this madness end in 14 days and Joe will fix the country..
No more Trumpism, no more fascist USA !!..
Tokyo-Engr
@Mickelicious
I do not think so. I think Trump will be remembered and he will not be remembered well.
His worst failing and the true window into his "character" was that in his last 2 months of his Presidency he did absolutely nothing (zero, zilch) to deal with the Covid-19 Pandemic when it was at its absolute worse. He showed no leadership, golfed, and was silent on the issue. It is one of the most disgusting acts of a President I have seen in my long life. Many here like to criticize Suga's response in Japan however Trump's non action is orders of magnitude worse and shows his true personal character.
Mickelicious; The reason I disagree is that I think when the dust settles Americans will not forget that. I will not and many of those I know will not either.
starpunk
Once again the lines are drawn in the sand. Either one supports democracy in America or supports fascism under Trump.
81 million + people have said the word. No more fascism!!!
voiceofokinawa
What a caricature! Trump-supporting protesters storm into the Capitol building to obstruct the affirmation of their opponent's win in the Presidential election. What a democracy! Lawmakers in the room are pointing guns at a protester peeping through a window!
rainyday
So let me see if I got this right. Trump supporters’ theory of how his victory will play out have evolved significantly over the past couple months:
1) It’ll be decided at the ballot box! (it was, they lost)
2) It’ll be decided in the courts! (it was, they lost)
3) It’ll be decided when the electoral college votes (it was, they lost)
4) It’ll be decided in Congress by objections (they were about to lose that too, so they skipped right past that and went straight to):
5) It’ll be decided by a gang of thugs storming the Capital, smashing windows, upending the furniture and chasing their elected representatives away.
I’m sure we’ll be treated to some interesting interpretations of the Constitution explaining how this is the normal process once they’ve hastily come up with some.
Numan
LOL! The "Law and Order" president (trump) is promoting criminal acts, and his supporters on JT and abroad do not understand logic. A match made in heaven!
funkymofo
‘The law and order party.’
Ah_so
Trump will be taught as a warning to future generations as how a populist can subvert democracy. Luckily US democracy is not as fragile as in countries such as Russia where a despotic populist turned a democracy into a dictatorship.
TokyoJoe
Exactly the same scenes we have been seeing for 4 years. Only difference is it's nots BLM/Antifa protesting against democracy this time.
PTownsend
Or how a right wing populist plutocrat can subvert populist movements.
Bob Fosse
Just checked it, it’s true. Also tweeting that those involved in the rioting will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The law and order party eh. Well well well.
25th. Pence 46 Biden 47.
starpunk
Make no mistake, these thugs waving the Stars and Stripes, chanting 'U.S.A.!' and 'God bless America!' are not American, Christian, patriotic, religious or freedom-loving in ANY sense of the word. They are fanatics, thugs, terrorists, fascists and violence-mongering criminal SCUM.
Bob Fosse
That some people believe this bs is why such stupidity can occur.
kurisupisu
Trump has told his supporters to go home.
It’s in the article.
Americans need to learn to see the similarities between themselves as the differences just cause chaos!
Simon Foston
TokyoJoeToday 07:38 am JST
Is that your excuse for this?
Dango bong
these people hate democracy and freedom. they are anti-American
UK9393
Says everything when the usual anything goes apologist and enabler is MIA. Total cowardice. Remove these who are committing sedation NOW. Arrest them. Prosecute.
Bob Fosse
He just told them to go home. What fight? This was mostly just idiots getting some pics for Facebook.
Big difference between passion and stupidity. Obviously lost on some.
Toasted Heretic
Here's hoping such ignorant commentary subsides in the post Trump era.
Numan
trump's favorite daughter Ivanka just erased her own tweet calling the protesters "patriots".
viking68
Sad day.
Unfortunately, it was expected given all the lies and support of these nutters. They should all be arrested and sent to jail.
On a positive note, the Senate was turned by Georgia voters. So, there could be a semblance of reason in the government going forward.
voiceofokinawa
Look at the AP/J photo above. The caption of the photo says, "Police with guns drawn", but the police officers appear to be only standing by while the lawmakers are ready to fire the guns in any minute.
David Varnes
Those are plainclothes police. Not lawmakers.
starpunk
These thugs came from all over the USA, swamping the DC airports. They are endangering themselves and their children who are also there. Then these scumbags get back home to spread the CoVid to their families and neighbors again.
Donald Trump, you encouraged this crap. You should resign tonight! You DO NOT deserve to be in the WH for the next 14 days. Get your butt out NOW!!!!!
SuperLib
It was disgusting to see images of such trash invading our most sacred places.
AmericanInAmerica
Many of the protestors are being arrested. The sargeant at arms has declared that the interior of the capitol building is secure.
Pwayop
T's massive ego led to lies. Fear, ignorance, greed led to a willingness to believe the lies. People so brainwashed that they will not listen to even those in their own party. The woman who was shot has died. So disgusting!
But I can imagine that Trump finds her death flattering. She died for him. I bet he gets off on that. Everything is about HIM.
Haaa Nemui
Well... he HAS brought the roaches out into the daylight.
Bob Fosse
Yeah, look at all those not trump supporters storming the Capitol. Most of them would have no idea what Congress is if asked.
The fault lies with trump and his equally dumb son who used Twitter this week to incite these low IQ individuals.
The Avenger
Can we now finally, at long last, charge Trump and the Republican traitors who have aided and abetted him with sedition? Is a violent takeover of the U,S. Capitol not enough?
Fact is that if the rioters trying to stage a coup with the assistance of the President were black, the steps of the Capitol would running with blood.
This President should be impeached tonight and forced out of office at dawn..
starpunk
Invoke the 25th Amendment NOW. Trump stirred up this crap. He is a traitorous insurrectionist scum. Don't let him continue this violence and hatred for another day. 14 days is too many, too much. Remove Donald Trump from the WH NOW!!!! This instant!
smithinjapan
Charge EVERY SINGLE one of them with treason, and give them the maximum penalty.
starpunk
Trump should be arrested tonight. He is guilty of sedition, inducing violence and treason. He should not be allowed to be in the WH for a single day longer. He is UN-American.
bass4funk
I personally hope out of all of this mess a new party emerges, a 3rd party. The GOP is pretty much toast and known of these people could ever get elected to anything least of all the Presidency. The Democrat party in its current form won’t be around much longer either, but the GOP useless and today should be a wake up call for them once and for all.
Ah_so
The woman who was shot has died. The first Trump martyr - he definitely has blood in his hands for inciting this riot.
kwatt
What a savage country! Never get organized.
Weasel
Trump, as well as his group of flunkees in both houses of Congress need to have The 25th Amendment levied against them - now. Trump was on Twitter still ranting about how the election was stolen from him, while expressing love for the insurrectionist who stromed into an active meeting of Congress. He and his ilk got to go - now.
SuperLib
Damn, even Fox News is taking Trump and the protesters to task, saying this is a horrible situation fueled by lies and conspiracies.
spinningplates
Well done.
Insurrection charges and arrest await the Trumps.
SuperLib
Newsmax is offline right now.
Seapig
Sen. Mitt Romney: "What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President"
BurakuminDes
News is coming in that one Trump supporter has died. Apparently after transport to the hospital, doctors were unable to locate her brain.
quercetum
Are they rioters or freedom fighters? The woman shot was draped in a US flag. In her mind she is fighting for Democracy.
OssanAmerica
When Trump won back in 2016 I said to everyone I know that this guy is going to destroy the country. To be honest I really didn't think that people would actually support and enable him to accomplish this.
Trumps "go home" video, reopeating the fraudulent election fantasy was a complete joke.
Trump's refusal to accept his defeat and continuous effort to reverse the results of the election based on false allegations of fraud are what is responsible for this state of affairs. He he believes his own nonsense, Artcle 25 needs to be applied and Pence should become POTUS for the next 14 days. I joked before that I'd like to see Trump marched out of the WH with his hands behind his head escorted by armed Federal Marshals in full SWAT gear, but now I'm not joking. The DC protesters who broke into Congress need to be charged with sedition.
Trump has embassed the country multiple times over the last 4 years, but this, in the last 2 weeks takes the cake.
ulysses
Putin won today.
His investment in trump has yielded returns beyond what he could ever imagined!!!!
Stewie
Well it was always going to happen. To the usuall Trump worshipers here ,YOU are the problem. Every person who stormed the building should be charged with treason, including all the morons who support them online.
Bob Fosse
Just been reported that impeachment charges are being formally written up again. trump could make another new record; impeached twice in one term.
funkymofo
... that they cynically promoted.
kurumazaka
National Association of Manufacturers has called for the 25th.
ulysses
If you stand with trump, you do not stand for democracy!!!
Numan
Well......one person has already been shot dead. Add the life to the other 335,000 lives lost due to trump's incompetence!!!
1 shot dead, Congress evacuated, National Guard activated after pro-Trump rioters storm Capitol
https://www.yahoo.com/news/never-concede-trump-baselessly-asserts-180724466.html
Chucky138
Now everyone are asking those who protest to be lockup, not too long just last year2020 in H0ng Kong they have protesters storming LEGCO, vandalism destroying public and private property.
When HKPF starting arresting, you guys said it is dictatorship, now it happen in the US it is called killing democracy, what a bunch of HYPOCRTIC
starpunk
And to think, Trump's lippy sass and his attempts to steal the Georgia votes has cost the GOP two Senate seats there. Backlash. And now his hateful violent rhetoric stoked this insurrectionary act. It's a coup attempt. It's treason, nothing less. This loudmouth with a bullhorn who started the march toward the Capitol should also be tried for treason.
Numan
trump is a big LOSER!
He lost the House, Senate and presidency. LOL!!!!
starpunk
Trump is UN-American, a traitor, a quisling and a disgrace to the nation. And Rudy and the other loudmouths stirred this up. They must be held accountable for this seditious destructive act.
ulysses
Any self pardon that trump grants himself doesn’t have a leg to stand on now.
u_s__reamer
There should be legal consequences for Trump in instigating this seditious rioting and blatantly interfering in America's traditionally peaceful transition of power by abusing his office in an unprecedented conspiratorial campaign to overturn the election results, but with Biden's reported appointment of "moderate" Merrick Garland as USAG it looks like Trump will get his "get-out-of-jail free card, unless his overweening narcissism and hubris tempt him to self-pardon. In which case, all bets are off and it'll be, "après moi le déluge"!
starpunk
As of right now, it's curfew time in DC and some TrumpTreasonists are still out on the streets, facing the police and looking for excuses for a fight. The National Guard is in DC tonight too because the mayor asked for them. At least they're not wasting time and resources at the Rio Grande again to enhance Diaper Don's ego again.
Danny Nguyen
I wish to understand how and why the DC police did not take appropriate measures to prevent this. Yesterday's clashes with police were quite a good taste of things to come. DC authorities had 24 hours to prepare themselves. One other thing that irks me is how restrained cops have behaved towards Trump supporters now compared to how they took action against some BLM protests.
As for Trump, he should impeached, then tried for treason and then sentenced to whatever maximum punishment is there for such charges. His big mouth created this and thus he must be held accountable. Election officials, states, and the Electoral College have already certified everything that needed to be certified.
YuriOtani
Wow! The USA the "land of the free and home of the brave" is just another banana republic. Trump attempted to overthrow the US government today. The leader of the "free world" has become a sick joke unless the sedition is put down.
Stewie
Well lets hope that the "Gentlemans Agreement to not go after ex presidents" goes straight out the window now, and trump ends up in jail.
Kushiro
Trumps T H U G S vs Civil Society
Numan
Specifically, these terrorists (they are not protesters; they are not rioters; they are terrorists, insurrectionists, and traitors) have violated the following federal laws:
1) 18 U.S.C. § 2385. Seditious Conspiracy. If “two or more people… conspire… by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof,” penalties are fines and twenty years imprisonment.
2) 18 U.S.C. § 1361. Destruction of Government Property. If the damage exceeds $100, penalties are fines up to $250,000 and ten years imprisonment.
3) 18 U.S.C. § 111. Assaulting Federal Officers. Fines vary, 20 years imprisonment.
4) 18 U.S.C. § 351. Assault on Members of Congress. One year imprisonment.
5) 41 CFR 102-74.380. Creating a Hazard on Federal Property. Penalties vary.
6) 36 CFR 2.34 (and elsewhere). Disorderly Conduct. 90 days imprisonment, $300 fine.
Will any of those charges be filed? Will the smiling, white, unmasked faces of these thieves—stealing podiums, breaking into offices, smashing windows—be identified, and will the thieves be prosecuted?
Simon Foston
Stewie
Today 08:39 am JST
Well, exactly. Trump would never have carried on like this without knowing there were so many people who would keep making excuses for him or condoning every deranged thing he said or did.
zichi
I watched it live.
Who would have thought that Trump would become an anarchist and anti government, encouraging his supporters who attended his rally, to storm the Congress building in an act of illegal sedition, and a coup attempt to stop the Congress validating the EC votes.
Supporters stormed and enter the chambers. No Tweet from Trump to tell his supporters to stand down and obey the law enforcement officers. Trump has crossed a very dangerous line.
VP Pence had to be evacuated from the building to protect his safety. Trump had called VP Pence weak for not doing what Trump wanted, to declare he had won the election and not Biden.
The Trump supporters have stopped the Congress vote count, a constitutional requirement. The rest of the world watching the anarchy that America dismisses in other countries.
What is the difference between Trump and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus?
Trump should be charged for sedition.
Sedition is a serious felony punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison and it refers to the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it.
Trump has become a cancer on democracy. Mayor of Washington issues a 6pm curfew.
All representatives and senators evacuated for their safety. Protestors smashing the windows of the Capitol Buildings and storming inside.
Packages left inside and around the building.
Protestor sitting on the seat of the House Speaker.
Trump has encouraged an armed insurrection.
Woman shot in the chest in the grounds.
Worse than anything by Antifa which Trump called a terrorist group and has attempted to outlaw them.
Even way back in the 1960’s in the anti war demonstrations was it this bad. A dark moment in the history of the country.
Some people attacking reporters and journalists. Trump is the most dangerous in the history.
Trump had claimed previously that he would support a peaceful change of power.
Hundreds of thousands of white protestors unmasked in what will become a mass spreader of the Covid-19.
Nothing will stop Biden being sworn in on Jan 20. The 25th amendment needs to be used against Trump, immediately.
Trump sitting in the Oval office watching it all on his TV. Refusing to listen to his advisors to stop these illegal actions.
The National Guard on the way to the Capitol Building.
White House staff shocked with what is happening. The Commander-in-Chief has failed the people and the country.
This is Trump’s version of Law and Order.
If this was a BLM demo they would have been attacked and shot by the police. It would never have been tolerated.
Ivanka Trump called these violent protestors, “American Hero’s”.
Normally a president in these events would be in the White House incident room, not sitting in front of a TV.
These violent thugs need to be arrested. Many police officers have been injured. One taken to hospital.
Protestor enters the office of the House Speaker to leave a message “We will not back down” and posting a photo of himself online.
Vandalism taking place inside the building. Country on the brink.
VP Pence issued a statement telling people to leave the building.
Mike Pence
@Mike_Pence
·
23m
The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.
How Hitler seized power in Nazi Germany:
Create a crisis.
Demonize opponents.
Declare a state of emergency.
Undermine elections.
Make the rule of law irrelevant.Rule by executive order.
Number 4 is trending
4:06pm. President-elect Biden speaking on TV. Calls on Trump to go on TV immediately to stop the violence.
Fanny Greene
Thanks for the COVID cluster Trump supporters.
Fanny Greene
Very mature and responsible behaviour.
SuperLib
Twitter has suspended Trump's account for 12 hours.
Numan
Irony: trump supporters thought that 'Taking A Knee' Was Too Much!?!'
u_s__reamer
trump's favorite daughter Ivanka just erased her own tweet calling the protesters "patriots".
Because she now feels her back pressing against the wall and can finally read the eviction notice on it.
"Patriots" once dumped tea into Boston Harbor. Patriots dumping Trumps into the Potomac would also make a nice little history lesson for future generations of wannabe American "kings" and "queens".
fxgai
Pence has boosted his chances in 2024 by defying Trump. Well done.
I have always admired Pence as a genuine Republican, whereas Trump is a fake and a loser.
Simon Foston
PTownsendToday 06:47 am JST
They're certainly just as culpable as Trump for all this by cravenly indulging his election fraud fantasies.
zichi
Trump's Twitter account locked down for 12 hours.
If these white rioters had been black BLM or Antifa, the National Guard would have attacked them and dragged them off.
The woman shot in the Capitol amid violent breach of the complex has died.
Politik Kills
Just like their beloved leader, these people are anti-democracy traitors with absolutely zero respect for the seat of democracy, let alone the process.
What a total embarrassment Amerika has become.
Seapig
Trump tweeted
Trump is still supporting the chaos! Twitter did remove the tweet, but they need to deactivate the account!
And then Congress needs remove Trump. There’s no telling what he will do in the next two weeks as he tries to overthrow democracy!
Toasted Heretic
Should be a warrant for his arrest, now.
He got what he wanted - he must face the consequences.
kurumazaka
Just a shout out to Scumbag Cruz and the two AZ civilians posing as Representatives.
Paul Gossar and Andy Biggs, your scumbag a$$€z were “elected” on the same ballots you and scumbag Ted are trying to invalidate. Get your civilian backsides off the floor during official business. In fact, I believe there is a DC wide curfew in place so go home or face arrest, seditionist filth.
scumbag Ted, you and Hawley own this almost as much as Trump. You gave this BS legitimacy
may your names be scorned in the history books
Michael Machida
As an American living in Japan for 20 years, I can say I love America, however Trump clearly wants to be a dicktator [ Spelling? ] and is taking America down with him.
SuperLib
Here's a picture of the "police" at the Lincoln Memorial last summer during a peaceful BLM protest:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-apps/imrs.php?src=https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/2X6HVKVFFMI6VOZA5PYJEHZ3XU.jpg&w=916
Leo
They said on the news that the US Capital has great security against intruders. I think they will have to re examine the security there.
BurakuminDes
Bizarre comment. Pence has marched in his jackboots side by side with Trump for 4 years. He is a disgrace, and will be abandoned (or worse) by the 70 million scumbags who voted Trump. He'd want to watch his back from these violent thugs.
maxjapank
Time to put an end to the Radical Right.
zichi
The National Guard and riot police surrounding the Capitol Building but many people still there even with the curfew. They are stopping the pro-Trump thugs from retaking the Capitol.
Leo
maxjapankToday 09:25 am JST
Time to put an end to the Radical Right.
What exactely are you advocating maxjap? How would you "put an end" to them?
zichi
Melania Trump's Chief of Staff resigns in the wake of the riots. Effective immediately.
starpunk
There were two suspicious devices placed on the Capitol grounds, they were deactivated. Trump says nothing. just like when that loonie sent pipe bombs to Dem politicians, CNN, etc. Trump says nothing. These violent militia scum storm the Capitol. Trump says nothing.
Remove him from the WH tonight!!!!!
zichi
Senator Ted Crux is also part of this day.
starpunk
That hate crap has been spewed and spouted for about 30 years on AM radio and such. Rubbish Limberger was one of the first of these insurrectionist loudmouths.
starpunk
Too little, too late.
zichi
The Proud Boys are also part of these thugs attacking the Capitol building.
u_s__reamer
This latest act of treason calls for "warpspeed" impeachment to vaccinate America against future presidents of an autocratic bent and harboring criminal tendencies. A second impeachment would effectively drive a stake into the heart of this orange vampire whose vanity has fed on the blood of the gullible.
Attilathehungry
Local right wing fascist here!
Anyone who participated in this idiocy needs to be arrested and charged. End of statement. No reason for it at all.
I am not happy with the election results either. But that's frankly too bad. I can cry in my beer and get over it.
Ah_so
Democratic members of Congress are now calling for the 25th. After all, there's nothing to stop him repeating this. It is too great a risk for him to remain in power.
Jimizo
Trump created this.
What would you do with him?
Numan
How long before this Superspreader event cause a surge of infections across the country?
Alex
What is scary is how Trump has in four years essentially destroyed the USA.....it's a banana republic
Jsapc
Even for America, this is a new low. But this isn't only on Trump. All the news channels and sites that have knowingly been promoting the fake "election fraud" propoganda for the past 2 months need to be held accountable. Dragged to court, slapped with hundreds of millions in fines and their bosses sent to jail for a few months at least. Shameless lying should have consequences.
Garthgoyle
So... I guess they're not doing Covid19 anymore?
Ah_so
The journey that began with the Tea Party has ended with a mob storming the Capitol.
starpunk
Trump has stained the GOP ideal of 'law and order' for all time. They need to shed themselves of Trump and his hateful ideology. MAGA is the American fascists just like Germany had Naziism, Spain had Falangism, Argentina had the National Reorganization Process and Indonesia had their Pancasila crap.
Ah_so
Unusually for Trump supporters, a lot of them were wearing masks.
Glad that they are taking the pandemic seriously at last.
/S
GW
Heaven help the excited states of a America!!
When will trump be led away in cuffs. It could takes months, years & likely DECADES before we can see the final affects this IDIOT has done his country & the WORLD!
stormcrow
Stupid is as stupid does.
Bob Fosse
Fear of 20 years imprisonment is greater than fear of death apparently. Still plentiful footage of these thugs, many will be identified.
Oxycodin
Sounds like a new civil war is about to happen at this pace
SuperLib
Wow, really interesting to watch the change in Fox News over the past few hours. During the day they were very, very critical of the protesters and played clips of Rudy and Don Jr. talking up the "patriots" to act, clearly saying it was irresponsible.
The last few interviews, starting with Rand Paul, he starts off talking about the baseball field shooting (ie leading with "liberal violence"), then we had Sarah Palin come on talking about Antifa and the images she remembers, and now the last guest went on a rant about NeverTrumpers and how liberals never accepted Trump as President and tried to overturn it.
Talk about a 180 as they move from daytime to prime time.
Pukey2
Put Raphael 'my wife is ugly and my dad killed JFK' Cruz in between the thugs and the police.
jack o helen
This is what happens when you give the keys to the country to a man-child who only cares about his ego. Trump never cared about Americans. He basically took the "United" from the U.S.A. We should just called it the "States of America" from now on. I'm sure other countries like China are laughing their heads off at the third-world country that America has become. You can thank Trump for that.
zichi
The Trump thugs and goons are anti constitution, against law and order, against the rule of law, anti police.
Trump and Ivanka calling these people patriots and hero's.
They did not win can not win.
Trump must face the music and own what terrible actions he has made.
ulysses
Privilege is when you can attack the Capitol, threaten members and staff and be allowed to walk away!!!
Reckless
With more than a year of BLM civil disobedience, violence and occupying parts of major cities such as Portland and San Francisco, finally the silent majority has gotten tired of it.
Lazarus Knows
Disgraceful criminals, thugs and terrorists, who need to be prosecuted to the fulL extent of the law. Trump bears full responsibility for this.
Toasted Heretic
What was it you posted the other day?
Seriously, they should be removed from social media, named and shamed.
Or shut down, like you said Hollywood should be. No loss of life, just income.
ulysses
Sedition and inciting sedition is a crime.
trump has his enablers should be charged, NOW!!!
Attilathehungry
At the same time, we don't need to get all hysterical and wide eyed at what is happening. There is no fascism, no neo-nazi influence. Just a group of idiots with too much time on their hands who live in a media bubble of their own creation, who see political violence as being acceptable these days.
Democracy is not under threat, Joe Biden will take office on the 20th as scheduled, no need to panic.
iraira
Systematic oppression and extrajudicial execution by police upon minorities vs. "My politician didn't win the election...wah wah wah". The two are not comparable.
Reckless
With more than a year of BLM civil disobedience, violence and occupying parts of major cities such as Portland and San Francisco, finally the silent majority has gotten tired of it.
zichi
Reckless
The silent majority? You mean the Trump voters who are minority?
People have the right to protest but no right to trespass on federal property and storm the Capitol building.
Reckless
You all seem to conveniently forget that Portland is still occupied in open rebellion.
Toasted Heretic
Rhetoric and events over the past 4 years would tend to prove otherwise.
But, to be fair, for the master race, they sure are pretty dumb. Broadcasting their plans on social media, believing every lie that comes from their leader's mouth, and hating on people because of the color of their skin.
Thick as a bag of spanners.
zichi
The police could find no evidence that the rioters and looters were members of the BLM.
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-race-and-ethnicity-suburbs-health-racial-injustice-7edf9027af1878283f3818d96c54f748
Paul
Trump must be prosecuted for treason!!!
zichi
Some protestors carried the confederate flag. Where were the black and minorities today, well not at the Capitol building.
Desert Tortoise
What remains to be seen is if members of Congress who as the Sun rose over Washington DC were intent on filing formal challenges against the certified votes of several state Electoral delegations continue to mount their protests. Will Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz for example decide to let the votes be counted without further disruption or will they persist with their planned challenges?
zichi
Reckless
Have you already forgotten why?
zichi
Reckless
Why did the BLM civil disobedience happen? No police proof the BLM were violent.
Attilathehungry
The first three years of Trump were pretty peaceful, prosperous, and good for America. The last year, with the covid panic, has seen a lot of peoples' inhibitions get stripped away. A kind of nihilistic urge has started, brought on by insecurity and fear of the future. And no, Trump hasn't helped. He is a blatant egomaniac and truly hates to lose. It is too much to hope for him to make a graceful exit, but exit he will.
Having said that, the media is also complicit. They LOVE to spend hours poring over his every word and twisting themselves into a delicious ecstasy of righteous indignation. When you call your political opponents racists, nazis, and thugs, don't be surprised by the results.
Much like a case of gallstones, this too shall pass.
ulysses
trump said in his speech that he would march with the rioters.
The coward couldn't even manage that, instead he sat in WH attacking Pence on twitter.
Hello Kitty 321
I am confused. When we see similar events occur in other countries—Venezuela and Belarus spring to mind although there are many, many more—the protesters are lauded in the US as representing 'true democracy' for trying to overthrow an election they do not agree with, but when it happens in America, people complain that it is insurrection.
Sh1mon M4sada
Hmmmm, the evidence, especially the recent Georgia recording, would say that the swamp (GOP & DEMs) drained Trump.
To me the wake up call is sent out to anyone who is even remotely thinking of getting near the swamp.
Desert Tortoise
I am emphatically not a Trump supporter but please read Article III, Section 3 of the US Constitution.
Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort. No person shall be convicted of treason unless on the testimony of two witnesses to the same overt act, or on confession in open court.
The Congress shall have power to declare the punishment of treason, but no attainder of treason shall work corruption of blood, or forfeiture except during the life of the person attainted.
This is the one and only crime defined in the US Constitution and is there to prevent the use of the charge of treason to punish political opponents as was a common abuse of European monarchies the Constitution sought to prevent from occurring in the US. Were the US AG to file such a claim in Federal Court it would in all likelihood be dismissed. A more legitimate charge would be inciting a riot. That charge has a much higher chance of a successful prosecution.
ArtistAtLarge
And now it's plain to everyone but the willfully ignorant and enemies of the U.S., to see just what Trump and his supporters stand for.
ulysses
Josh Hawley raised his fist at the rioters before entering the Capitol.
Now that he got his wish, can we throw him in prison!!!
Stewie
Just ship all the anti-democracy idiots off to Russia or China. They will just love it there.
Starbucks
Poor dumb white trash
Desert Tortoise
There is significant evidence that much of the violence perpetrated in the past year's protests against police violence were committed by local gangs, Boogaloo affiliated groups and "accelerationists" seeking to accelerate the destruction of western government. Most of these are opponents of BLM and the Antifa movement who commit violence during their demonstrations to discredit them.
BurakuminDes
He would almost certainly be whimpering in a bunker somewhere, likely with his disgusting daughter Ivanka and a few other fellow terrorists.
expat
Today's WAPO Op-Ed
PRESIDENT TRUMP’S refusal to accept his election defeat and his relentless incitement of his supporters led Wednesday to the unthinkable: an assault on the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob that overwhelmed police and drove Congress from its chambers as it was debating the counting of electoral votes. Responsibility for this act of sedition lies squarely with the president, who has shown that his continued tenure in office poses a grave threat to U.S. democracy. He should be removed...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/remove-trump-incitement-sedition-25th-amendment/2021/01/06/b22c6ad4-506d-11eb-b96e-0e54447b23a1_story.html
wtfjapan
twitter has suspended Trumps account for 12hrs
zichi
Americans have the right to protest but not riot and storm the Capitol Building. A mob encouraged by a president, Trump in an act to try and overturn an election judged to be free and safe. Trump has not conceded to Biden. Probably, never will.
We further know Trump's actions with his call to Georgia, which he has now loss.
starpunk
I just saw a 19 page slideshow on the RS website and it makes me sick. There's no excusing this treason, and 30 years of hateful media from blubberbutts like Rubbish Limberger have stoked the flames of misinformation and violence and this is the result of it all. It's a political/social cancer that has been eating at my country for too long. The Cold War victory that my military service played a minute role in has been thrown away. Communism fell in Europe and the US and USSR buried the hatchet. The past few years the US has been ruled by another form of dictatorship - fascism. I felt that in late 1989 we had learned a lesson. I was wrong.
I never thought in 1989 that the greatest enemy to American democracy would not be a foreign menace, but traitors within. I was 23 years old and recently a newfound civilian.
Donald Trump must be removed from power now. I don't care if it's 14 more days. No more!!!!
starpunk
That's not enough.
zichi
"Protestors" carrying pipe bombs and other explosive devices.
Republican National Committee headquarters cleared after officials found pipe bomb outside.
The Democratic National Committee was also evacuated on Wednesday after a suspicious package was being investigated nearby.
dk9000
Trumpism and the radical right is a cult that leads to destruction. Woke-ism and the radical left is a cult that leads to the same. Can America find a center that features some shared notion of values and common ground? The question of this decade.
wtfjapan
finally the silent majority has gotten tired of it.
why do people keep stating this BS, Trump has never had the majority in anything, never in approval rating never in public support or the popular vote, in less than 4yrs hes managed to give the Dems the house , the presidency and now the senate, all with the help of the GOP. The silent majority have spoken , they rejected Trump. America can now see exactly what a Trump presidency will inevitably lead too, devisions and violence, and to think hell have a chance again in 2024. lol
Desert Tortoise
I think the problem is that many of these people can't really express what is they want. They sense something isn't right but lack enough education in economics to understand how a competitive market economy should work to know the difference between that and what the US has by way of an economy. By the same token they also lack enough education in basic civics and history to understand how governments work and why the world is where it is now. Many have little or no formal schooling in science and math and often fear these subjects. Imagine if Americans spent as much time reading scientific and math texts as they do religious texts and had group discussions of these subjects much as they now have bible studies. People who lack actual knowledge sometimes resort to religion and conspiracy theories to fill in the holes and try to find some stability in a rapidly changing world. Many, maybe most, don't even know people of the other races they disparage and fear. They see them as different and lacking any first hand knowledge assume different equals dangerous. They don't hate the US but they don't really know in many cases what they want out of their government and their society.
GdTokyo
Twitter really should ban him permanently.
Kniknaknokkaer
Great security there America, way to go! The President sending his goons out as he's a bad loser now means America is on par with Belarus, how the mighty fall, it's hilarious!
zichi
Ted Crux and his cronies should now withdraw their voting objections allowing for a quicker action to complete what the constitution requires.
Simon Foston
This just in from CNN:
Trump's mob may be wondering if their rampage wasn't just a bit counterproductive.
wtfjapan
You are basically ignorant of the details of why 80 million voters are outraged,
74 million, Biden got 82million, they rejected Trump, and yes America is democratic republic as written in the constitution, the result will stand Trump is gone Jan 20 and Biden will be president
zichi
Proud Boys, QAnon and Boogaloo not condemned by Trump but condemned the Atifa has a terrorist group.
ulysses
The only chance trump and his klan have of staying out of prison is if they flee to Russia, now.
Putin will reward them for a job well done!!!
starpunk
GdTokyoToday 06:20 am JST
This is sedition, pure and simple.
All of MAGA and the militia Army-wannabes have committed an act of insurrection and treason. It's a self coup attempt by Spankee Boy McDonald.
This is a Day of Infamy and the enemy isn't a foreign entity. Donald, Rudy and their toadies have raped our democracy. Thanks to them, nothing will be the same here. There's no excusing, justifying or defending this evil undemocratic act. I remember when the Falangists tried to take over the Spanish parliament in 1981. I never thought fascism would take over America but it did with Russian cyberhacker help. Now Putin has abandoned his lap pooch and TraitorTrump resorts to this.
His name shall be cursed for all of history.
starpunk
Trump's illegal meddling backfired on him. Democrats won the Georgia Senate seats. Loeffler is now jumping off the Titanic with a life raft on. 'Riots'? Insurrection!
Even the GOP members of Congress are disgusted and are calling that ill-mannered motormouth Mussolini by name. Donald Trump is the most disgraceful criminal person on planet Earth.
Desert Tortoise
Mr. Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Kevin McCarthy maybe today did to the Republican Party at a national level what Pete Wilson and the California Republican Party did to Republicans on a state level. I don't think the Democratic party has anything to worry about.
zichi
Some cabinet members holding preliminary talks about invoking 25th amendment.
GdTokyo
Will he be 25th? He is obviously not sane
oldman_13
Many people have rightfully highlighted on social media the double standards between the lack of police presence and force today compared to how they cracked down with extreme force and violence against BLM protesters last year. Talk about privilege.
zichi
Senior Trump advisor says Trump has become mentally unstable and is ranting in the White House. Claims Trump has lost his mind.
ulysses
Apparently there is a serious talk of invoking Article 25.
All those spineless republicans discovering courage now, too late!!!
Your reputations will be forever tarred by your allegiance to this wannabe demagogue.
I hope all of you are driven out of office and politics!!!!
Simon Foston
AttilathehungryToday 10:53 am JST
It is surprising, when he gives them so much material to work with?
Toasted Heretic
Lol; the far right believes that Biden is a radical.
He is a centerist, through and through.
Yeah, centerism - maintaining the status quo. Keeping the working people (of all colors, creeds etc) down and building profits.
No thanks. The US needs a good spring cleaning. And then some.
Kentarogaijin
From CNN: Some members are conducting internal talks in the Senate about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office for mental instability..
25 THE 45 !!!...
iraira
Then, the song "Hey man, nice shot" will become popular again.
zichi
Lots of the violent thugs had their faces recorded. They must be found and charged for their criminal actions today.
Stewie
It beggars belief that the ones protesting are the very ones that have been screwed over the most by Trump.
A once proud country reduced to a Banana Republic.
zichi
Toasted Heretic
Trump is the anarchist and radical today.
zichi
Trump's base followers are now the debased ones.
Bob Fosse
Who knew the “clear path to victory” one poster kept banging on about meant climbing through broken glass of the Capitol window.
It’s the 7th. Did he get a second term? Not yet?
These criminals will be identified and prosecuted. We’re not talking about Mensa candidates. They’ll be posting their pics on social media and selling looted memorabilia on eBay.
ReynardFox
Even republican leaders are calling for trump to be impeached or for Pence to invoke the 25th. Get it done.
Kniknaknokkaer
4 years late on that isn't he!
Luddite
Shocking, absolutely shocking. Trump incited this, he should be arrested. Isn’t there some clause allowing the removal of a president who is not fit for office?
PTownsend
I think far right, anti-democracy, pro-authoritarians led by Trump created this.
zichi
Trump Commander-in-Chief still has his finger on the nuclear football. That in its self should be enough to use the 25th amendment.
ulysses
There’ll be a lot of resignations coming out from the trump team by tomorrow.
Resignations will not absolve these spineless cowards of their dirty deeds!!!
Stev
Dear Republicans, in 2016 if you did not endorse this man as your President, this wouldnt have happened.Well too bad..
starpunk
He blubbered about using that thing before he and Kim became lover pals.
Hopefully Obama lied to him about the 'Doomsday Code' before leaving the WH.
starpunk
'Anarchy' means NO government whatsoever. Trump is not an anarchist, but a 'radical' - yes! Fascist? YES!!!!
sunfunbun
What u say, Lindsey Graham? You on drugs, or what? You're condemning Trump? Got bad enough for you to do this, eh? Storming the Capitol by his and your supporters...oh no, Lindsey, you say you're political future is at stake? Hey man, better late than never to jump ship, right. Get on that lifeboat, the women and children are in the way!!
Man, what a tool, Graham is!!
stormcrow
Unhinged?
No, Trump is totally insane and so are his followers.
Time for Trump to be removed due to crazy behavior.
Jimizo
Trump will take a lot of political careers down with him.
You get what you deserve.
Alan Reece
The most intelligent thing to say is Trump supporters, Antifa, and BLM are all terrorists. To say one is better than another is complete lunacy.
Antiquesaving
One member of Congress said in his speech that only twice in US history was the capital attack one in the 1812 war and today.
Well in reality he should have said this. Only twice in US history has the capital come under attack from within. Once in the 1860s and today and in both cases it was lead by leaders of southern states carrying Confederate flags
I guess nothing has changed in that area.
pointofview
The bias MSM, social media, failure of the courts and reps have prolonged the swamp. They had no choice but to try and destroy Trump...they wanted to keep their power.
Left condone the violence from their side yet condemn the other. Odd.
24 hr news is dangerous as it has an agenda.
stormcrow
@Alan Reece
But Alan, even Antifa and BLM weren't crazy enough to hijack the capital.
HonestDictator
Oh man... I said it, others have said it.
The Trumpeteers/Trumplicans/Cult45ers: WE TOLD YOU SO. I told you so... others have TOLD YOU SO.
Watching certain posters who from the very fiber of their being tooted and screamed and deflected, and redirected, and projected. Now your complete hypocrisy has caught up to you and you're on the front end of the hull of the karma bullet train being dragged hard under the tracks.
Here is that crow pie I've been holding on to. It's gotten a lot larger than it was that it should be able to fill all your bellies until you can't hold it in anymore. It might of gotten a little burned because it was baked for so long...
PTownsend
Trump destroyed himself. He's been a ticking time bomb for 4 years that finally went off.
HonestDictator
RFLMAO @Bass and co... The backpedaling flips are spectacular. 11/10 in hypocrisy. God this is glorious. Mitt Romney was LIVID (exactly how I felt for the longest time....) and railing at his so called "party".
All the "official" GOP politicians who supported this "overturn a duly elected official" to the office of POTUS you're on the list. Thank you for adding your names to it for ALL to see.
Strangerland
Elections have consequences.
pointofview
Nah. They have been trying to destroy him since the start. Prior to that everyone wanted to attend his parties. Their thuggery was being exposed so he had to go. Social media and MSM have far too much mind control over people. Very bad for the future...COVID will hasten the dystopia also. You can see the American people wanting more and more hand holding from the government. sad.
starpunk
Some people have not evolved or learned anything since that time. They're the ones who believed all that crap about Obama because they can't accept a Black American POTUS. Then they flocked to the ill-mannered fascist because of their bigotry and lack of character.
KariHaruka
This sorry state of affairs proves two things...
Firstly, white privilege is real!
Secondly, Donald Trump and his cronies need to be arrested, charged, prosecuted and jailed for inciting domestic terrorism!
Desert Tortoise
Where is Burning Bush today? Trump only needs 37 votes in the House. Right? Piece of cake.
didou
Over 250 comments already, a record
pointofview
@Strangerland,
Come on. There was loads of crime from the left rioting over the past two years and you were fine with it. At least be consistent. Don't automatically side with your political preference no matter what they say and do. That's fake.
Antiquesaving
Before writing something learn the facts.
Those are secret service agents that are there to protect the law makers, as they were being evacuated.
But then facts don't seem to be anything Trump or his supporters care about.
justasking
A woman was dead because of that scumbag in the WH. Now he must be very proud.
starpunk
It's ver obvoius and clear who stands for freedom and who doesn't. Like a t-shirt I saw on a Kid Rock fan where he refers himself to be a certain unprintable word on the back, whom the cap fits - let them wear it!
pointofview
@Starpunk,
You should stop referring to Trump as a facist and Mussolini because that's not the case. JT should be deleting these comments. Not right and hypocritical moderating.
funkymofo
When did the left storm the capital and attempt a coup?
jack o helen
And to think that Trump was so against NFL players peacefully protesting by taking a knee, but doesn't outright condemn protesting violently. So to him, violent protests are good, but peaceful protests are bad. Wow!
Fuzzy
Trump is going to get a nice orange jump suit to match his complexion. I for one can't wait till the day we see that scumbag in cuffs.
Numan
Now trump supporters are bringing explosives!
Trump supporters storm Congress, halting electoral vote certification debate
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-supporters-storm-congress-halting-electoral-vote-certification-debate-200312508.html
The faces of American born terrorism once again!
Antiquesaving
No because facts are facts.
Note that objections came from mostly white southern law makers, most protesters are again white southern protesters carrying Confederate flags and Trump flags as ii was with the leaders of fascist leader in the 1930s
Antiquesaving
One dead!
Anyone think that it would be only one dead if this was BLM, ANTIFA or any group made up of minorities?
If any other group had done this the body count would be in the dozens possibly hundreds.
starpunk
These traitor scum had set up a gallows with a noose out on the Capitol grounds. Conspiracy to commit murder and treason.
Talk like a fascist, think like a fascist, act like a fascist, IS.
Just a 'wild' party time, huh? Trump encouraged, promoted and inspired this. And pointofview, read a history book. Look up the names Mussolini, Hitler, Franco, Tojo, Duvalier, Peron, Videla, Pinochet, Metaxas, Marcos and others. See what they said and did. Compare with what Trump says and does. If it swims like a duck, quacks like a duck, has feathers....
Gonna have to face it, Trump is a fascist. Not point of view. FACT.
Numan
Key GOP senators withdraw objections to Electoral College count
https://www.yahoo.com/news/key-gop-senators-withdraw-objections-035508818.html
Six of the dozen Republican senators who had planned objections to the Electoral College votes reversed course on Wednesday after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, delaying the counting of the votes affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Traitors to American Democracy:
1) Ted Cruz of Texas
2) Josh Hawley of Missouri
3) Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi
4) Roger Marshall of Kansas
5) Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana
6) Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama
No surprise they all represent some of the least educated states in the nation.
ReynardFox
I vote we catalogue this in the history books as the Red Hat Putsch. Anyone wanna workshop this or did I strike good right out of the gate?
Seesaw7
Trump destroyed himself. He's been a ticking time bomb for 4 years that finally went off.
PTownsend, I fully agree.
ListenTheTruth
4 more deaths on Trumps hands, added to the C19 total. Invoke the 25th, now!
2020hindsights
Where was Trump about "Disgraceful Anarchists"? Oh, I forgot. That's reserved for BLM and Antifa. He wanted this.
SuperLib
If you saw what happened today and the first word out of your mouth is "Antifa," then you just don't have the stones to face what your people just did.
Keep running away. Cowards.
starpunk
The Wisconsin State House has just reopened after a bomb threat. More treason! 17 Democrats have asked Pence to invoke the 25th on TraitorTrashTrumpChump now.
2020hindsightsToday 01:35 pm JST
Where was Trump about "Disgraceful Anarchists"? Oh, I forgot. That's reserved for BLM and Antifa. He wanted this.
Trump is a disgraceful fascist terrorist traitor.
Mickelicious
3 more dead in medical emergencies. Covid?