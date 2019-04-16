Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

4 dead after shooting in Canada; 1 male suspect in custody

0 Comments
PENTICTON, British Columbia

Canadian police say a 60-year-old man is in custody after four targeted shootings that killed two men and two women in the city of Penticton, British Columbia.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt Ted De Jager says the suspect and the four victims knew each other but gave no details. He says the suspect turned himself in after Monday's shooting.

Such gun violence is rare in Canada.

Police say they received a call about a possible shooting in downtown Penticton about 10:30 a.m. De Jager says one person was found dead in the north end and the three others were found in the south end.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Ito

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Kamakura: A Guide To The Closest Ancient Capital To Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

These Are Some of the Craziest Questions ALTs Of Color in Japan Get Asked

GaijinPot Blog

Politically Indirect: Using More Inclusive Japanese Words

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Atami Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog