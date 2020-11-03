Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this image made from video, police at the scene after gunshots were heard, in Vienna, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna. Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack couldn’t immediately be confirmed. Austrian news agency APA quoted the country’s Interior Ministry saying one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run. (AP Photo)
world

4 dead in shooting near Vienna synagogue

VIENNA

Austria's top security official says that four people have died — including one assailant — after a shooting in the heart of Vienna late Monday.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammenr told reporters Tuesday that two men and a woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest, was also shot and killed by police.

Nehammer said that initial investigations indicate that the suspect who was killed had sympathized with the Islamic State group.

“The attacker sympathized with the militant terrorist group IS,” Nehammer told reporters. He declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities were still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run. People in Vienna have been urged to stay at home Tuesday.

Fifteen people were injured in the attack in the center of the capital, among them a police officer.

The shooting began shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near Vienna’s main synagogue as many people were enjoying a last night of open restaurants and bars before the start of a coronavirus lockdown.

“We are victims of a despicable terror attack in the federal capital that is still ongoing,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

The attack drew swift condemnation and assurances of support from leaders around Europe.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Is that a new wave of terrorism? If not adequately and appropriately dealt with, such killings could spread far and wide, competing with the ongoing pandemic.

Hope that will not be the case, but nowadays anything goes..

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said that the shooting took place outside the city’s main synagogue but that it wasn’t clear whether the house of worship had been targeted. The synagogue was closed at the time, he tweeted.

That is also what other sources say. Why the headline of this article is '2 dead, 15 wounded in shooting near Vienna synagogue', I don't know. The articles on the same topic by AP on other websites are mostly the same and called '2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say' for example.

Especially when you consider that the police even asks people not to start any rumours, accusations, speculations or unconfirmed numbers of victims, I see no reason to mention the synagogue in the headline at all. So far we only know that it was in fact closed at the time and near one of six shooting locations.

The police will also post confirmed news on their twitter account https://twitter.com/LPDWien

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Give an unstable person a gun, this is what you get.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Jihadis according to the latest news. Bronze Age throwbacks with modern weaponry is scary.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Some new information the police released on their twitter

3 deceased (2 male, 1 female)

15 severely injured persons, among them is an officer of the Vienna PD

The assault was carried out by at least one suspect who was shot and killed by officers

The assault is considered to have an islamistic motive

The suspect was armed with an assault rifle, among other handguns

The suspect was appearing to wear an explosive vest which turned out to be a dummy

The suspect's apartment has been opened by SWAT and searched

The sighting and evaluation of the numberous video footage is happening at the moment

That is all we have so far. Apparently they are still looking for further suspects so that's why they say at least one. They also have not released what exactly the islamistic motive was or any further information on the suspect.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

