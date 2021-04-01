Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People comfort each other as they stand near a business building where a shooting occurred in Orange, Calif, on Wednesday night. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong
world

4 dead, including child, in Orange, California office building shooting

2 Comments
LOS ANGELES

A shooting at a southern California office building on Wednesday killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot and wounded the suspect, police said.

Shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, south of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m., Lt Jennifer Amat said.

“An officer-involved shooting occurred" and the suspect was taken to a hospital, Amat said, but she didn't immediately know his condition.

The shooting was on the second floor of the building, Amat said. She had no details about the confrontation, what may have sparked the attack or why a child may have been at the building.

The building at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. appeared to be a beige, two-story office building with an open, second-story balcony. Signs outside indicated a handful of businesses were located there, including an insurance agent and a counseling service.

By 7 p.m., the situation had been stabilized and there wasn't any threat to the public, police said.

2 Comments
Just another day on a society with hundreds of millions of guns with easy access to them.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Wow, a mass shooting in America. How unusual.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

smh.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

RIP young person and innocents killed. Another day in the US where the death toll from the guns pandemic continues to rise.

The shooter's right to own the weapon used to commit this latest murder will be defended by Ted Cruz and other extremists supporting the obscenely profitable guns and ammo industries as they they attack and demean those who even question any aspect of gun ownership while they try to block attempts to even discuss changes to gun laws.

And once again Americans who do NOT own guns will pick up the police and emergency response costs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

