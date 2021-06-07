Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

4 kids among 6 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky struck a vehicle carrying five people, killing all six, authorities said.

A southbound car being driven in the northbound lanes struck the family’s car Saturday in Lexington. Four of the victims were children, Lexington police said in a statement.

A statement by the Fayette County coroner identified the victims in the northbound car as Catherine Greene, 30; Santanna Greene, 11; Karmen Greene, 9; Brayden Boxwell, 5; and Jack Greene, 2. They were from Owentown.

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was identified as Jamaica Natasha Caudill, 38, of Madison County.

Police said they had received a call about the wrong-way driver before the crash, which occurred before officers could locate the vehicle. Caudill and Karmen Greene died at the scene while the others were pronounced dead at a hospital, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was the second multiple-fatality crash involving a wrong-day driver on I-75 in Lexington since 2019.

In January 2019, six people died when a suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way struck a vehicle carrying five vacationing family members from Michigan. A coroner later said the wrong-way driver had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit.

I-75 is a bustling north-south corridor crossing the nation’s midsection from South Florida to the U.S. border with Canada.

