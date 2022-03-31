Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Poland Russia Ukraine War
A small girl looks at her stuffed bear toy as she walks with others fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The daily number of people fleeing Ukraine has fallen in recent days but border guards, aid agencies and refugees say Russia's unpredictable war offers few signs whether it's just a temporary lull or a permanent drop-off. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
world

4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine, U.N. agency says

0 Comments
By JAMEY KEATEN
GENEVA

The U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

The new figure was posted on an UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have traveled onward to other countries or back into Ukraine.

Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.

More than 608,000 have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary since the war began on Feb. 24, based on counts provided by governments.

From the onset of the war, UNHCR had projected that about 4 million people might flee Ukraine —though it has repeatedly said that it has been reassessing its forecasts.

“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted as he crossed the border into Ukraine.

Grandi said he would be in the western city of Lviv and discuss ways to increase its support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.”

UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items and other critical services for those who have fled.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Oshima, Niijima and Kozushima: 3 Distinct Cultures of Tokyo Far from the City

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog